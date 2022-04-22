Briefly: Baldwin Jr. declares for NBA Draft

Patrick Baldwin Jr. is entering the NBA draft after his father was fired as Milwaukee coach.

Baldwin announced his decision Friday in a social media post.

After being rated as one of the nation’s top 10 recruits in his class, Baldwin struggled with injuries throughout his freshman season. He played in just 11 of Milwaukee’s 32 games as the Panthers went 10-22.

The 6-foot-9 Baldwin had chosen Milwaukee for the opportunity to play for his dad, Pat Baldwin.

Milwaukee fired Pat Baldwin on March 2, one day after the Panthers’ season ended with a Horizon League Tournament loss. Milwaukee went 57-92 in Baldwin’s five seasons.

“As a kid, I always dreamt of taking the court alongside my father,” Patrick Baldwin said in announcing his decision to enter the draft. “While this season didn’t end how we expected it to, I’m so happy that I got to play the game that I love under the man who has always been there for me and taught me so much.”

Milwaukee has since hired Bart Lundy from Division II Queens University as Pat Baldwin’s replacement.

Patrick Baldwin averaged 12.1 points and 5.8 rebounds this past season. He was the nation’s No. 8 prospect in his high school class, according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports.

Auto racing

Formula One champion Max Verstappen earned his first pole position of the season after an incident-packed qualifying session for the sprint race at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on Friday.

There were five red flags in qualifying, including three in the final part of the session — known as Q3 — on a rain-sodden day at Imola.

The last red flag cut qualifying short with Verstappen 0.779 seconds ahead of series leader Charles Leclerc and 1.132 ahead of Lando Norris.

There was contrasting fortune for Leclerc’s Ferrari teammate, Carlos Sainz Jr., who spun out at the start of Q2. There was also more disappointment for Mercedes after Lewis Hamilton and George Russell went out in Q2, too.

Instead of the usual three practices to get to grips with the car, there was only one practice followed by qualifying on Friday for Saturday’s sprint. The results set the grid for Sunday’s main race and also offer points for the top eight finishers — in a slight change from last year’s debut of the format.

Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton hopes two weeks is all he needs to recover from his sprained left knee and get back to helping his team repeat as NBA champion.

The three-time All-Star is eyeing a return in the Eastern Conference semifinals, assuming the Bucks gets past the Chicago Bulls in the first round of the playoffs. The series is tied after the teams split the first two games in Milwaukee. Game 3 was Friday night in Chicago.

“They say two weeks,” Middleton said at the morning shootaround. “Hopefully, I’ll be ready or close to getting back on the court around then.”

Middleton headed to the locker room with 6:49 remaining in Game 2 on Wednesday. His left leg gave out when he tried to plant on a spin move. The Bulls went on to win 114-110 behind DeMar DeRozan’s 41 points.

Coach Mike Budenholzer said after the game that Middleton sprained the medial collateral ligament. An MRI on Thursday confirmed it. The team said Middleton would receive daily treatment, and there would be an update on his status in about two weeks.

That means he likely will miss the remainder of the first-round series, which would end May 1 if it goes the full seven games.

H

ockey

Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur, who helped the Montreal Canadiens win five Stanley Cup titles in the 1970s, has died at age 70.

The No. 1 pick in the 1971 NHL draft, Lafleur registered 518 goals and 728 assists in 14 seasons with Montreal. With the flashy forward leading the way, the Canadiens won it all in 1973, and then four more times from 1976 to 1979.

Named one of the NHL’s 100 greatest players of all-time in 2017, Lafleur finished with 560 goals and 793 assists in 1,126 games in his 17 seasons.

He holds the Canadiens’ all-time record for assists and points. He scored at least 50 times in six straight campaigns from 1974-75 to 1979-80.

Lafleur won the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL’s leading scorer three straight years from 1976 to 1978, the Hart Trophy as league MVP in 1977 and 1978, and the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 1977.

Soccer

Camp Nou broke its own world record for a women’s soccer match on Friday when more than 91,600 fans reveled in Barcelona’s 5-1 rout of Wolfsburg in the first leg of their Women’s Champions League semifinal.

The 91,648 spectators counted by club officials surpassed the 91,553 who turned out to see Barcelona beat Real Madrid in March. Previously, the record for a women’s game was 90,185 for the 1999 Women’s World Cup final between the United States and China at the Rose Bowl.

