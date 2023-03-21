Willis Reed, who dramatically emerged from the locker room minutes before Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals to spark the New York Knicks to their first championship and create one of sports’ most enduring examples of playing through pain, died Tuesday. He was 80.

Reed’s death was announced by the National Basketball Retired Players Association, which confirmed it through his family. The cause was not released, but Reed had been in poor health recently and was unable to travel to New York when the Knicks honored the 50th anniversary of their 1973 NBA championship team during their game against New Orleans on Feb. 25.

The Knicks tweeted a photograph picturing Reed from behind walking onto the floor as his teammates were warming up for the 1970 finale, one of the most memorable moments in NBA and Madison Square Garden history.

Nicknamed “The Captain,” Reed was the undersized center and emotional leader on the Knicks’ two NBA championship teams, with a soft shooting touch from the outside and a toughness to tussle with the era’s superstar big men on the inside.

His accomplishments — seven All-Star selections, two NBA Finals MVP awards among them — would have warranted Hall of Fame induction by themselves. During the 1969-70 season, he became the first player to sweep the MVP awards for the regular season, All-Star Game and NBA Finals.

Willis Reed was born June 25, 1942, in Hico, Louisiana. He stayed in his home state for his college career, leading Grambling State to the 1961 NAIA championship and a third-place finish in 1963. The school retired his number and named its court after Reed in 2022.

His No. 19 was the first number retired by the Knicks and he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame in 1982.

Memphis star guard Ja Morant says he obviously made a terrible decision and many mistakes.

The two-time All-Star apologized again Tuesday.

“I’m completely sorry for that,” Morant said after practice speaking for the first time since concluding his eight-game suspension by the NBA. “So, you know, my job now is, like I said, to be more responsible, more smarter, and don’t cause any of that no more.”

The next question is when Morant is back on the floor for the Grizzlies.

The NBA suspended Morant eight games for brandishing a gun in a social media video post at a Denver-area strip club on March 4. The eighth game was Saturday’s win over the Golden State Warriors.

Morant was on the bench in street clothes Monday night when Memphis beat Dallas with the Grizzlies giving him time to condition himself after two weeks away from the team. Morant is expected to play Wednesday night at home against Houston.

During his absence, Memphis went 6-3 and returned to the second spot in the Western Conference just 3½ games behind Denver.

Hockey

The NHL is changing jerseys again.

Fanatics is taking over as the league’s on-ice jersey provider beginning with the 2024-25 season, replacing Adidas, which has made them since 2017. It’s the third company to make NHL jerseys since 2005, after Reebok handled them for more than a decade.

It’s the first time Fanatics will make in-game jerseys with their own branding for one of the four major North American men’s professional sports leagues. The company has made Major League Baseball’s uniforms since 2017 for Majestic and Nike, which executive Doug Mack said helped Fanatics take this step.

Mack said the first step will be to solicit feedback from players and equipment managers. The company, which currently makes the NHL’s replica jerseys, has already chosen the same Canadian factory to produce the authentic jersey that Adidas uses.

Fanatics also said it’s hiring people with experience from Adidas, Reebok and CCM to aid in the transition.

Soccer

World Cup top scorer Kylian Mbappé was named as France’s new captain on Tuesday, succeeding goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

France coach Didier Deschamps made the announcement in a short video clip which is set to be aired on soccer show Telefoot.

“It will be Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann will be vice-captain. Kylian ticks all the boxes to take on this responsibility, given what he does and will continue to do on the field,” Deschamps said.

Griezmann, who turned 32 on Tuesday, has played 117 games for France and the forward is regarded as being very close to Deschamps.

The 24-year-old Mbappé will captain France against the Netherlands at Stade de France on Friday when qualifying starts for next year’s European Championship. France then plays Ireland in Dublin on Monday.