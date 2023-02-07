The Chicago Bears have finished five days of clinics with kids in Barcelona and Madrid to help promote the NFL in Spain.

The last day of the clinics was Tuesday in Madrid, with several hundred kids participating. Former Bears player Roberto Garza was among those representing the organization.

Gustavo Silva, the Bears’ manager of youth football and community programs, said the clinics help the process of “building positive momentum for the growth of football” worldwide.

Madrid is one of the European cities vying to host NFL games in the near future. Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu Stadium is undergoing major renovations that will include a soccer field that retracts to make way for an artificial turf field that can be used for football with a capacity more than 80,000.

“Everybody is optimistic that in the future there is going to be a game here in Spain at some point, at some time,” Silva told The Associated Press. “I couldn’t tell you any specifics, but obviously the Chicago Bears would love to be a team that plays here.”

The Bears and the Miami Dolphins are currently the two teams with international marketing rights in Spain.

Five international NFL games were played this season — three in London, one in Munich and another in Mexico City.

• The Minnesota Vikings hired Brian Flores as their defensive coordinator on Monday, their first step toward trying to revive a once-dominant unit that ranked among the NFL's worst last season.

Flores was a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach this season for Pittsburgh, after three years as head coach in Miami.

Prior to being hired by the Dolphins, Flores was an assistant for 11 seasons for New England, the last eight on the defensive side. The Patriots won four Super Bowls during his time there, which included four years as a scout. The last of those was in the 2018 season, which was Flores' first as the defensive play-caller. The Patriots jumped from 17th to seventh in the league that year in opponent passer rating (85.4) and were tied for fifth with 28 takeaways.

After he was fired by the Dolphins, Flores, who is Black, filed a class-action lawsuit alleging racial discrimination by the team and the NFL. The case is still tied up in the court system.

With the Steelers, the 41-year-old Flores drew rave reviews from players who saw him as an extra head coach on Mike Tomlin's staff. The Steelers were tied with the Patriots this season for the fewest rushing touchdowns (seven) allowed in the league.

• Wrigley Field will host a college football game for the third time since 2010 when Iowa plays Northwestern next season.

Northwestern and the Chicago Cubs announced Tuesday that the Wildcats' home game would be played Nov. 4.

Northwestern played Illinois at Wrigley in 2010 in the MLB ballpark's first college football game since 1938, and the Wildcats hosted Purdue there in 2021.

Wrigley Field has a long history of hosting football games. The Chicago Bears played there from 1921 to 1970 before moving to Soldier Field. The old Chicago Cardinals also played at Wrigley, as well as DePaul until its program folded in 1939.

Northwestern had been scheduled to play Wisconsin at Wrigley in 2020, but the game was moved to Ryan Field in Evanston because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hockey

U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is expected to leave the Biden administration to run the National Hockey League Players’ Association, according to two people familiar with his plans.

The hockey players' union has been searching for a new executive director to take over for Don Fehr. An association spokesperson had no official update on the situation when reached Tuesday.

A serious fan of the Boston Bruins, Walsh showed an encyclopedic knowledge of the sport in videos posted online during his tenure from 2014 to 2021 as mayor of Boston.

An administration official said Tuesday that Walsh was expected to leave his post after President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, as did a second person familiar with Walsh's plans, who stressed that the plan was not yet final. Both people spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss departure plans.

The NHLPA began its pursuit of a successor for Fehr in late August, naming a seven-player search committee and hiring a firm to assist. Fehr, best known for his lengthy career in charge of the Major League Baseball Players Association, started working for hockey’s union in December 2010 and had been executive director since 2013, overseeing two collective bargaining negotiations.

Walsh figures to take over at a time of growing NHL revenues with three years remaining until the next round of CBA talks.