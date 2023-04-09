The Milwaukee Brewers acquired left-handed pitcher Bennett Sousa from the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday and sent him to their Triple-A affiliate in Nashville, Tennessee.

Cincinnati received cash and international bonus money in exchange for Sousa. The Reds had designated him for assignment last week.

Sousa, 28, went 3-0 with an 8.41 ERA in 25 relief appearances for the Chicago White Sox last season. He struck out 12 and walked 10 in 20⅓ innings.

In another move, the Brewers transferred left-handed pitcher Aaron Ashby to the 60-day injured list. The Brewers announced Wednesday that Ashby was undergoing arthroscopic shoulder surgery and would miss most of the season.

• The Chicago White Sox traded reliever José Ruiz to Arizona on Sunday for cash.

The White Sox designated the 28-year-old for assignment on Friday following a difficult start to the season. Ruiz allowed nine runs, eight hits and four walks with three strikeouts in 3⅔ innings across four appearances for Chicago.

Ruiz spent five-plus with the White Sox, who claimed him off waivers from San Diego in December 2017. Ruiz went 3-7 with a 4.53 ERA in 177 appearances for Chicago.

• Mets right fielder Starling Marte left Sunday’s game after the first inning with a strained neck sustained while stealing third base against the Miami Marlins.

Marte doubled with one out in the first and stole his fourth abase of the season by sliding around the tag of Jean Segura but hit his neck against the third baseman's knee. Marte, 34, immediately called for time and was visited by Mets manager Buck Showalter and an athletic trainer.

Marte initially remained in the game but was replaced before the second inning, when Jeff McNeil moved from second base to right and Luis Guillorme entered at second.

Auto racing

Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car crashed during a race in southeastern Indiana, the U.S. Auto Club announced.

Owen's car struck the outside wall and flipped several times along the third turn in a qualifying race Saturday night for the AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship at Lawrenceburg Speedway, USAC said.

USAC canceled the remainder of the event after the crash.

The 26-year-old Owen was the reigning track champion at Lawrenceburg Speedway with two feature wins and the title in 2022, USAC said.

Hockey

The Minnesota Wild signed defenseman Brock Faber to a standard three-year, entry-level contract on Sunday, a day after the Minnesota Gophers lost in the NCAA championship game.

Faber was scheduled to travel with the Wild to Chicago for their game against the Blackhawks on Monday. The Wild have three regular-season games remaining, with their playoff spot clinched and the Central Division title still within reach.

The 20-year-old Faber had four goals and 23 assists in 38 games for Minnesota this season, his third with the Gophers. The native of Maple Grove, Minnesota, was a two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award winner.

The right-shot Faber finished his college career with seven goals and 46 assists in 97 games with a plus-54 rating.

Faber was drafted in the second round by the Los Angeles Kings in 2020 and traded to the Wild last summer along with a 2022 first-round draft pick for left wing Kevin Fiala.

The Gophers lost in overtime to Quinnipiac for the championship on Saturday.

Soccer

Forward Mallory Swanson has a torn patella tendon in her left knee, leaving her chances of playing for the United States in this summer's Women's World Cup in doubt.

Swanson was injured in the first half of the U.S. team's 2-0 exhibition victory Saturday over Ireland.

She has returned for evaluation to Chicago, where she plays for the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women's Soccer League, U.S. Soccer said in a statement on Sunday. No timeline for her recovery was announced.

Swanson was the team’s leading scorer this year with seven goals and a six-game scoring streak, tied for fourth longest in team history.

Swanson was hurt in the 40th minute of the game after contact with an Irish player. She cried out in pain as her teammates signaled to the sideline for the training staff. As she was carted off she made a heart gesture with her hands to the fans at Austin's Q2 Stadium.

Swanson, 30, was formerly known by her maiden name, Pugh. She married Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson in December.