Briefly: Brewers, Cubs reschedule game

The second game of the season between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs was postponed due to inclement weather.

The game was rescheduled for a split doubleheader on May 30 with game one starting at 12:05 p.m. and game two beginning at 6:40 p.m.

The Cubs beat the Brewers 5-4 on Thursday on Opening Day. Ian Happ had three hits and two RBIs for Chicago, and Nico Hoerner hit a two-run drive for the majors’ first homer of 2022.

With Friday's postponement, each team is expected to push their scheduled starting pitchers back one day. Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff and Cubs left-hander Justin Steele are expected to pitch on Saturday.

Basketball

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard Rayjon Tucker after a big season with the G League.

Tucker, who is 6-foot-3, appeared in three games with the Denver Nuggets this season while on a 10-day contract. He averaged 2 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 9.7 minutes.

He also played 14 games for the Philadelphia 76ers in 2020-21 and 20 games for the Utah Jazz in 2019-20.

Tucker has spent most of this season with the Wisconsin Herd, the Bucks’ NBA G League affiliate. The 24-year-old averaged 19.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 33 minutes in 40 games with the Herd.

• LeBron James will miss the final two games of the Los Angeles Lakers' season with a sprained left ankle, almost certainly preventing him from winning his second NBA scoring title.

The Lakers made the announcement Friday before they hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder. Los Angeles' disappointing season ends Sunday at Denver.

The 37-year-old James averaged 30.3 points this season while playing in only 56 games, two shy of the minimum to qualify for the scoring title with his full points-per-game average. The second-leading scorer in NBA history has played in only one game since spraining his ankle March 27, scoring 38 points in a crushing home loss to New Orleans on April 1.

James is slightly behind Philadelphia's Joel Embiid, who is averaging 30.4 points per game in one of the closest scoring title races in NBA history. Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo is third at 29.9 points per game.

James is a four-time league MVP with four championship rings, but he won his only scoring title back in 2008 with Cleveland. The 18-time All-Star was attempting to become the oldest scoring champion in NBA history by surpassing Michael Jordan, who was 35 when he won his final title.

Tennis

Tennis great Boris Becker could face a jail sentence after being found guilty of illicitly moving thousands of dollars from a bank account after he was declared bankrupt.

A jury at London’s Southwark Crown Court convicted Becker on Friday on four charges under the Insolvency Act. The German star was found to have transferred hundreds of thousands of dollars after his June 2017 bankruptcy from his business account to other accounts, including those of his ex-wife Barbara and estranged wife Sharlely “Lilly” Becker.

Becker was acquitted on 20 other counts. The charges carry a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.

Becker was granted bail until a sentencing hearing on April 29.

