Briefly: Brewers re-sign Mejia for 2023

The Milwaukee Brewers have signed right-hander J.C. Mejia to a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to their major-league spring training camp.

Mejia, 26, briefly pitched for the Brewers this past season but received an 80-game suspension in May after testing positive for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol, a synthetic steroid derived from testosterone.

He made two appearances for the Brewers before the suspension and allowed six runs over 2⅓ innings for a 23.14 ERA.

Mejia also pitched 24 games for the Brewers’ Triple-A Nashville affiliate and posted an 0-3 record with a 2.76 ERA. He struck out 33 and walked 13 in 29⅓ innings.

The Brewers acquired Mejia from Cleveland in November 2021. He went 1-7 with an 8.25 ERA in 17 appearances for Cleveland in 2021.

Football

The Kansas City Chiefs acquired New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney on Thursday for a pair of picks in next year's draft, a person familiar with the terms of the trade told The Associated Press.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical, said the Giants will get the third-round pick that the Chiefs got as compensation for Ryan Poles becoming the general manager of the Chicago Bears along with a sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft that will be hosted by Kansas City.

Toney was drafted in the first round by the Giants last year and is under contract through the 2024 season with a fifth-year team option.

Auto racing

Formula 1 on Thursday announced a three-year extension to continue the Mexico City Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez through 2025.

The deal announced ahead of Sunday's race is an agreement between F1, the Government of Mexico City and the event promoters. The new contract begins with the 2023 race next Oct. 29.

Formula 1 returned to Mexico in 2015 and expects 350,000 this weekend over three days.

Event organizers said the 2021 race created 9,236 jobs and generated an economic boost of $768 million and almost $500 million in global media exposure.