Briefly: Bulls coaches test positive for COVID-19

The Chicago Bulls will be without two assistant coaches for at least their playoff opener against the Milwaukee Bucks after Chris Fleming and Damian Cotter tested positive for COVID-19, coach Billy Donovan said.

Donovan said the team found out Friday morning that Fleming — Chicago's lead assistant — and Cotter tested positive. He said they were experiencing mild symptoms and will not travel to Milwaukee for Game 1 of their first-round series on Sunday.

Donovan was not sure how long they will be out. Game 2 is Wednesday in Milwaukee, with the best-of-seven series shifting to Chicago for Game 3 on April 22.

The Bulls were hit hard by a COVID-19 outbreak in December and had several games postponed. Donovan tested positive late that month with mild symptoms, and Fleming acted as head coach for the five games he missed.

Football

The Indianapolis Colts waited patiently to make a splash in free agency.

Now they're creating some major ripples.

On Friday, they solidified their secondary by signing 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore to a two-year contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract with the five-time Pro Bowl cornerback had not been announced.

Indy's secondary needed help after general manager Chris Ballard opted not to re-sign 31-year-old cornerback Xavier Rhodes, a three-time Pro Bowler who struggled in 2021, and traded Rock Ya-Sin to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for 2017 Pro Bowl defensive end Yannick Ngakoue last month.

They still have Pro Bowl cornerback Kenny Moore II, who primarily covers slot receivers, and starting safeties Khari Willis and Julian Blackmon.

They also added free agent safety Rodney McLeod on Thursday. McLeod's interception against Washington last December helped Philadelphia make the playoffs.

Earlier this week, Indy signed linebacker Brandon King, a longtime special teams contributor in New England, and safety Armani Watts, a backup with Kansas City. The Colts also announced Friday they had signed former Tennessee offensive tackle Brandon Kemp.

Golf

Morgan Hoffmann left the RBC Heritage feeling like a winner, even if he didn't make the cut.

Hoffmann played his first PGA Tour event after being sidelined in 2019 by muscular dystrophy. He had not teed off on tour since the Shriners Hospital for Children Open in October that year.

And while the 32-year-old Hoffmann will miss the final two rounds at Harbour Town Golf Links after shooting 1-over par after 36 holes on Friday, he was pleased to be back on the course.

Hoffmann is playing on a major medical exemption. He's got three more tournaments left to try to secure playing privileges. If not, he's ready to put in the work to keep his career going forward.

In late 2017, Hoffmann announced his diagnosis. Two years and just 24 events later, Hoffmann had to step away from competition.

Hoffmann had a chance to make the cut on his final hole, the par-4 ninth. Knowing he needed a birdie, Hoffmann flew the green on his approach. He couldn't get up and down, finishing at 1-over 143.

Hoffmann is aiming to play the Wells Fargo Championship next month at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farms because he's comfortable with the course. After that, he'll see.

Hockey

Mike Bossy, one of hockey’s most prolific goal-scorers and a star for the New York Islanders during their 1980s dynasty, has died after a battle with lung cancer. He was 65.

The Islanders and TVA Sports, the French-language network in Canada where he worked as a hockey analyst, confirmed Bossy died Thursday night. A team spokesman said Bossy was in his native Montreal.

Bossy had revealed his diagnosis in October in a letter to TVA Sports.

It’s the third loss from that Islanders era this year after fellow Hockey Hall of Famer Clark Gilles died in January and Jean Potvin died in March.

Bossy helped the Islanders win the Stanley Cup from 1980-83, winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 1982. He scored the Cup-winning goal in 1982 and ’83.

