Briefly: Canucks swap Boudreau for Tocchet

Bruce Boudreau has been fired as coach of the Vancouver Canucks, who are again on track to miss the playoffs with another underachieving season.

The team announced the change Sunday, less than a week since president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said “major surgery” was needed to fix the Canucks, who have only made the playoffs once in the past eight years. Rick Tocchet was hired as Boudreau's replacement for a Vancouver team that has lost 28 of 46 games this season.

Boudreau waved to the crowd after the Canucks' latest defeat Saturday night, their third in the past four games. Chants of "Bruce, there it is!” to the tune of Tag Team’s “Whoomp! (There It Is)” echoed around the arena as a tribute to the well-respected 68-year-old hockey lifer who ranks among the top regular-season coaches in NHL history.

He's the second coach Vancouver has fired in under 14 months. Boudreau took over in December 2021 when previous coach Travis Green and general manager Jim Benning were let go 25 games into last season.

Assistant Trent Cull was also relieved of his duties, the team said Sunday. Adam Foote was named as an assistant and Sergei Gonchar a defensive development coach on Tocchet's staff.

Tocchet previously coached the Tampa Bay Lightning for parts of two seasons from 2008-10 and the Arizona Coyotes for four years from 2017-21. He won the Stanley Cup as a player with the Pittsburgh Penguins and then twice as an assistant for them.

Auto racing

Frenchman Sebastien Ogier won the season-opening Monte Carlo rally for a record ninth time on Sunday, breaking the tie with countryman Sebastien Loeb.

The eight-time world champion Ogier powered his Toyota to victory over defending world champion Kalle Rovanpera of Finland (Toyota) and Belgian Thierry Neuville (Hyundai).

The 39-year-old Ogier won nine of the 18 special stages — including the first five — for his 56th race win. He finished 18.8 seconds ahead of Rovanpera and 44.6 clear of Neuville.

Basketball

North Carolina State guard Terquavion Smith is day-to-day after a scary fall led to him being wheeled off the court on a stretcher in Saturday's loss at North Carolina, the school said Sunday.

Smith reported neck and elbow pain as well as numbness in his right arm after being fouled on a drive by UNC's Leaky Black, who was ejected for a Flagrant Two foul, the school said.

Medical personnel used the backboard and stretcher due to his report of neck pain, though X-rays at the UNC Medical Center were negative for any fractures.

Smith was released from the hospital and returned to Raleigh.

Soccer

Arsenal’s academy products are keeping the club’s Premier League title challenge on track.

Eddie Nketiah netted twice — including a 90th-minute winner — and Bukayo Saka also scored to give Arsenal a 3-2 win over Manchester United on Sunday to maintain some breathing room atop the table.

The victory keeps Arsenal five points clear of Manchester City with a game in hand and adds another big result against a top rival for Mikel Arteta’s team this season — following wins over Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham.

• Gio Reyna scored the winning goal in his first game since the World Cup as Borussia Dortmund beat Augsburg 4-3 in the Bundesliga on Sunday, a game that also saw Reyna's teammate Sebastien Haller return after treatment for testicular cancer.

American midfielder Reyna came on in the 70th minute in his first competitive match since the World Cup.

Eight minutes after coming on, Reyna was left in space to the right of the penalty area allowing him to control the ball before flicking it up and over goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz. He could have scored again five minutes later but failed in an audacious bid to round Gikiewicz, which would have left him with an empty net to aim at.

Greeted by a roar from the famous “Yellow Wall” of fans, Haller made his return after cancer treatment as a 62nd-minute substitute following two operations and chemotherapy.

Six months ago, Haller received a diagnosis during pre-season training that turned his life upside down and put in doubt his playing career. The long-delayed debut — Haller was diagnosed less than a month after signing from Ajax — brought a standing ovation from the crowd of more than 81,000.