Briefly: Cubs open season with injury updates

The Chicago Cubs placed right-hander Alec Mills, left-hander Wade Miley and shortstop Andrelton Simmons on the 10-day injured list on Thursday.

Mills has a low back strain, and Miley is dealing with left elbow inflammation. Simmons is working through right shoulder inflammation. Each IL stint was made retroactive to Monday.

Cubs manager David Ross called the move for Mills more of a precaution.

The Chicago White Sox expect third baseman Yoán Moncada to miss the first three weeks of the season because of a strained right oblique.

The team placed Moncada on the 10-day injured list on Thursday as part of a flurry of moves to get the roster down to 28 players.

General manager Rick Hahn told reporters in Detroit, where the White Sox open against the Tigers on Friday, that Moncada will likely miss about three weeks. The 26-year-old Cuban was scratched from the spring training finale against San Diego on Tuesday.

Moncada batted .263 with 14 homers and 61 RBIs last season, helping the White Sox win the AL Central and make the playoffs for the second straight year.

The Minnesota Twins have acquired right-handers Chris Paddack and Emilio Pagán from the San Diego Padres on Thursday for All-Star left-hander Taylor Rogers and outfielder Brent Rooker.

The Twins also will receive a player to be named later and the Padres will get $6.6 million in cash.

Paddack was 7-7 with a 5.07 ERA in 22 starts and one relief appearances. The 26-year-old walked 22, struck out 99 last season. He has pitched in parts of three seasons for the Padres since 2019, going 20-19 with a 4.21 ERA.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are building around third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes.

A person with knowledge of the agreement tells The Associated Press the Pirates and Hayes have come to terms on a new eight-year, $70 million deal with the 25-year-old Hayes pending a physical. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because a formal announcement isn’t expected until the team’s home opener on April 12. Hayes entered the 2022 season hitting .280 in 120 career games.

The Cleveland Guardians began opening day Thursday by making official a $20 million, five-year contract with Emmanuel Clase, ensuring one of the breakout stars of the rechristened club will be closing games for the foreseeable future.

Winners of the Roberto Clemente Award will wear his No. 21 on back of their caps for the rest of their major league careers.

Major League Baseball made the announcement Thursday, saying it was a “special tribute to his enduring legacy.” The announcement was timed for the 50th anniversary of the year in which Clemente died in a plane crash while on a humanitarian relief effort.

The award is announced during each World Series and given to a player for “extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”

Active Clemente winners include Nelson Cruz (Nationals), Carlos Carrasco (Mets), Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers), Andrew McCutchen (Brewers), Anthony Rizzo (Yankees) and Yadier Molina, Albert Pujols and Adam Wainwright (Cardinals).

Football

Two black coaches joined Brian Flores on Thursday in his lawsuit alleging racist hiring practices by the NFL toward coaches and general managers.

The updated lawsuit in Manhattan federal court added coaches Steve Wilks and Ray Horton.

Wilks alleges he was discriminated against by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 and Horton claims he was subjected to discriminatory treatment when he interviewed for the Tennessee Titans head coach position in January 2016.

The rewritten lawsuit from Flores also criticized the NFL for its response to the lawsuit he brought against it and its teams several weeks ago.

Hockey

San Jose Sharks general manager Doug Wilson is stepping down after 19 seasons on the job.

The team announced Thursday that Joe Will remains interim GM until a full-time replacement can be found. Will has been running the team’s hockey operations since Wilson went on medical leave in late November.

San Jose made the playoffs 14 times with Wilson in charge and reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2016. Only Pittsburgh and Boston won more regular-season games than the Sharks during Wilson’s tenure.

