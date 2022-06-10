Briefly: Del Rio fined $100K by Commanders

Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio has been fined $100,000 by the team for his comments about protests in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd and the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Coach Ron Rivera announced the fine in a statement Friday after meeting with Del Rio earlier in the day. He said Del Rio's statements were hurtful to members of the local community and did not reflect the views of the organization.

Asked Wednesday about a social media post he made earlier in the week, Del Rio downplayed the deadly insurrection and questioned why the protests in the summer of 2020 after Floyd's death were not receiving the same scrutiny. Del Rio called the Jan. 6, 2021, riot “a dust-up at the Capitol,” which he later apologized for.

Rivera said he feels strongly after their conversation that Del Rio “will have a greater understanding for the impact of his language and the values that our team stands for.” He said the money will be donated to the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund.

• The Las Vegas Raiders have locked up another key player with a new contract, agreeing to a two-year, $32 million extension with Pro Bowl slot receiver Hunter Renfrow.

Renfrow was entering the final season of his rookie contract after being a fifth-round pick in 2019 and he got a big pay raise based on his breakthrough 2021 season.

Renfrow had 103 catches for 1,038 yards and nine TDs as he became quarterback Derek Carr's most reliable target. The 103 catches were the third most in franchise history, trailing only Darren Waller's 107 in 2020 and Hall of Famer Tim Brown's 104 in 1997.

Renfrow has 208 catches for 2,299 yards and 15 TDs in his three seasons in the NFL.

Renfrow joined New Orleans’ Michael Thomas as the only wide receivers in the past 13 seasons to catch at least 80% of their targets and have at least 100 catches in a season, according to Sportradar.

NFL Network first reported the deal Friday and said it includes $21 million in guarantees.

Auto racing

Charles Leclerc set the fastest time of the day in second practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday as he aims to turn around his recent run of disappointing race results, after Sergio Pérez led the first session.

Leclerc set the pace for Ferrari with a lap of 1 minute 43.224 seconds in the second session, .248 seconds ahead of Red Bull's Sergio Pérez and .356 faster than championship leader Max Verstappen. Fernando Alonso was fourth for Alpine and Leclerc's teammate Carlos Sainz fifth.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton was 12th fastest, five places behind his Mercedes teammate George Russell.

Leclerc has qualified on pole position for each of the last three races but couldn't convert those into wins. He was also on pole last year in Azerbaijan but finished fourth. Verstappen is nine points ahead of Leclerc in the standings.

Pérez was fastest in Friday's first session, .127 seconds faster than Leclerc and .334 faster than Verstappen, who told his team there was “insane” wind on the long seafront straight. The times were around 2 seconds slower than those in the second session. There were problems for Mick Schumacher, whose Haas stopped after seeming to leak fluid, and Nicholas Latifi, whose Williams lost power and came to a halt.

Hockey

It will be Miller Time once more in Buffalo.

The Sabres are honoring their franchise goalie leader in wins and games played by retiring Ryan Miller’s No. 30 jersey next season.

The team made the announcement by releasing a video on Friday which showed Miller being informed of the honor while touring the Sabres' arena with his wife, mother, sister and two children. The announcement coincided with Miller’s trip to Buffalo, where he took part in a news conference to discuss being inducted into the Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame later this year.

Miller becomes the second Sabres goalie to have his number retired, after Dominik Hasek. Miller wore No. 39 in honor of Hasek at college before switching to No. 30 upon turning pro.

