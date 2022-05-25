Briefly for May 26

Basketball

Giannis Antetokounmpo, fellow two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Devin Booker and Jayson Tatum were voted first-team All-NBA on Tuesday, the first time in 67 years all five players were age 27 or younger.

Milwaukee's Antetokounmpo was the only player to receive all 100 possible first-team votes and finished with 500 points in his fourth consecutive first-team selection. Denver's Jokic and Dallas' Doncic each received 88 first-team votes and 476 points.

Doncic joined Tim Duncan, Kevin Durant and Max Zaslofsky as the only players to make the first team three or more times before turning 24, while Phoenix's Booker (460 points) and Boston's Tatum (390) both were first-time selections to the first team.

Philadelphia's Joel Embiid, the NBA's leading scorer and runner-up to Jokic for MVP, led the second team. He was joined by Ja Morant, winner of the Most Improved Player award, Durant, Stephen Curry and DeMar DeRozan.

The third team was Karl-Anthony Towns, LeBron James — who earned his 18th All-NBA selection — Chris Paul, Trae Young and Pascal Siakam.

Football

The Pittsburgh Steelers stayed in-house to find Kevin Colbert's replacement, promoting longtime executive Omar Khan to be the team's next general manager on Wednesday.

Khan signed a four-year deal to succeed Colbert, who is retiring at the end of the month following a hugely successful run that included two Super Bowl victories and an appearance in a third.

The 45-year-old Khan has spent more than two decades with the Steelers, joining the club in 2001 as a football operations coordinator. He's served in several different capacities for the team throughout his tenure, most recently as vice president of football and business administration, which required him to be heavily involved in helping the club navigate its always tenuous salary cap situation.

• Jadeveon Clowney didn't even want to visit the Browns as a free agent a few years ago. Now, he won't leave them.

Coming off one of his best seasons, Clowney re-signed Wednesday with Cleveland to once again chase quarterbacks alongside All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett.

The Associated Press was one of several outlets to report Clowney agreed to terms on a contract worth up to $11 million last week. He's now officially back on the roster as the team continues its offseason program.

Clowney had one of his most productive and healthiest seasons in 2021 with Cleveland. After signing a one-year deal, Clowney, who has dealt with injuries for most of his career, recorded nine sacks and played in 14 games — his most since 2018. He finished with a flurry, getting 5.5 sacks in his final three games.

With Clowney on the opposite side of the line tying up blockers, Garrett thrived as well and finished with a team single-season record 16 sacks.

