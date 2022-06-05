Briefly: Former Packer Switzer dies at 89

Veryl Switzer, the trailblazing former Green Bay Packers halfback who traded a career in the NFL for service as a lieutenant in the Air Force, died Saturday. He was 89.

Before his professional career, Switzer starred on the gridiron and in track and field at Kansas State before returning as an administrator. Citing his family, the school announced his death in a statement Sunday. Additional details weren’t provided.

“Veryl was one of the most influential and impactful K-Staters in our lifetime and helped pave the way for so many others to follow in his footsteps,” Wildcats athletic director Gene Taylor said of the first Black scholarship player to graduate from the land-grant institution. “He will be forever remember as a true trailblazer.”

Switzer was an All-American for the Wildcats for three straight seasons, leading the team in rushing in 1952 and 1953, and was selected fourth overall by the Packers in the 1954 draft.

Switzer led the NFL in punt return average during his rookie season, then stepped away from the NFL after 24 games for a stint in the military. He served in the Air Force from 1956-58 before spending two more years playing football in Canada.

Switzer spent a decade working at the Chicago Board of Education before returning to Kansas State, where he developed the school's first university-wide student minority program. Many programs that exist today were began by Switzer, such as Ebony Theater, United Black Voices, Hispanic advocacy groups and Black Student Union.

Switzer, who earned his master's in education from Kansas State in 1974, was a charter member of the school's athletics hall of fame in 1990. He was placed in the school's football ring of honor in 2002.

Auto racing

Spanish MotoGP rider Aleix Espargaro missed out on a podium finish at the Catalonia Grand Prix won by Fabio Quartararo after thinking the race was over a lap before it ended.

Espargaro was in second place Sunday when he crossed the line on the second-to-last lap, then lifted off the throttle and started to wave to fans at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit. He realized his mistake a few turns later and immediately went back to racing, finishing in fifth place.

“It's an unacceptable mistake in MotoGP," Espargaro said. “I looked at the sign and forgot that here it should say L0 (for Lap 0) instead of L1 (for Lap 1) at the end. It was completely my fault.”

Jorge Martin took second place and Johann Zarco was third to complete the podium.

Espargaro is second in the championship standings. He saw the gap to leader Quartararo increase from eight points to 22 points after his mistake on Sunday.

Soccer

Ukraine missed out on qualifying for the World Cup on Sunday after the war-disrupted team was beaten 1-0 by Wales in the European playoff final for the FIFA soccer showpiece.

Andriy Yarmolenko inadvertently headed the ball into his own net while trying to clear Wales captain Gareth Bale’s first-half free kick.

While Wales heads to a first World Cup in 64 years — opening against the United States in November — this was an agonizing end to Ukraine’s emotionally charged mission to qualify for Qatar while remaining under invasion by Russia.

The right leg of Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey kept out Viktor Tsyhankov’s poked shot 10 minutes into the second half as Ukraine searched in vain for an equalizer. Artem Dovbyk’s header in the 84th minute looked destined for the corner of the net until it was pushed away by Hennessey’s left hand.

Back home, on the 102nd day of the war, Ukrainians took respite from the pain and suffering by watching the game from Cardiff in bars, including in the capital Kyiv which had been hit by Russian airstrikes earlier in the day.

The specter of the war was evident in the Welsh capital with a message of peace in English and Ukrainian on the screens in the Cardiff City Stadium. Rivalries were put aside when the Ukrainian national anthem was played and it was applauded by the home fans.

Of the 1,800-seat allocation for Ukraine, 100 free tickets were given to refugees who have been forced to flee Ukraine since the invasion began in February, which led to Russia being disqualified from World Cup qualifying.

