Briefly: Georgia's Bennett arrested in Texas

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, who led the Bulldogs to their second straight national championship, was arrested early Sunday after police said he was intoxicated and banging on doors.

Bennett, 25, was charged with public intoxication and taken to the city detention center, Dallas police said.

Police said that at about 6:10 a.m., officers responded to reports of a man banging on doors. The location given by police was a community of townhomes near downtown Dallas.

Last week, Bennett told reporters that he would be training for his pro career in Fort Worth, Texas, which is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Dallas.

Video from WFAA-TV showed Bennett leaving the detention center on Sunday just before 11 a.m. He did not say anything as he got into a vehicle.

Earlier this month, Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores in the first half as No. 1 Georgia demolished No. 3 TCU 65-7 to win the College Football Playoff national championship.

Bennett walked on at Georgia nearly six years ago at the beginning of its growth into college football’s most dominant program.

The University of Georgia athletic department did not immediately offer comment on Sunday. An email sent to Bennett's agent was not immediately returned.

Skiing

Mikaela Shiffrin will have to wait for at least five more weeks before tying the World Cup record for most career wins with 86.

The American skier finished second in a slalom Sunday and remained one victory short of Ingemar Stenmark’s total on the all-time overall winners list among men and women. The Swede competed in the 1970s and '80s.

Shiffrin's next chance will be in March when she resumes World Cup racing after the Feb. 6-19 world championships in France. World championship races do not count toward World Cup wins.

“I don’t have any expectations going into it,” Shiffrin said about her next World Cup event, which will be either speed races in Kvitfjell, Finland on March 4-5 or tech races in Are, Sweden the following week.

Shiffrin had broken a tie on the all-time women’s list with former American teammate Lindsey Vonn last Tuesday. Vonn had 82 wins when she retired in 2019.

On Sunday, Shiffrin held a commanding first-run lead of 0.67 seconds over Lena Durr, but posted only the 14th-fastest time in the final run and was edged by 0.06 by the German skier.

It was Durr's second World Cup victory, coming 10 years to the day after she won a city event in Moscow.

Zrinka Ljutic was 0.49 behind in third for her first career World Cup podium. The Croatian skier won the junior world title in slalom this month.

Soccer

Liverpool's FA Cup title defense is over. Fifth-tier Wrexham, under its Hollywood owners, is still alive and well in the famous old competition.

On a dramatic day of late goals, Liverpool became the latest high-profile club to exit the FA Cup as the defending champions conceded a goal in the second minute of stoppage time to lose 2-1 at Brighton in the fourth round.

It’s only January but Liverpool is already out of the FA Cup and League Cup, languishing in ninth place in the Premier League and its only realistic chance of silverware this season is in the Champions League — where a last-16 matchup against Real Madrid awaits next month.

Sheffield United left it even later than Brighton — much to the despair of Ryan Reynolds.

The movie star, who co-owns fifth-tier Wrexham with fellow Hollywood actor Rob McElhenney, flew in to watch the match at the atmospheric Racecourse Ground with one of his daughters and was put on an emotional roller coaster in a 3-3 draw against the visitors from the second tier.

Sheffield United scored its equalizer in the fifth minute of stoppage time to force a replay, meaning Wrexham — the lowest-ranked team left in the competition — will be in the draw for the last 16 being held on Monday.

• Newcastle signed Anthony Gordon from Everton reportedly for an initial $49.5 million on Sunday after the 21-year-old winger submitted a formal transfer request.

Newcastle said Gordon has signed a long-term deal as the team bolsters its squad for its tilt at qualifying for the Champions League. It is currently in third place in the Premier League.

Gordon joined Everton’s academy at the age of 11 and made his senior debut as a 16-year-old in a Europa League match in December 2017.