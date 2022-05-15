Briefly: Grizzlies aiming to keep core together

The Memphis Grizzlies are willing to spend whatever necessary to keep their core together, including signing All-Star guard Ja Morant to a contract extension this offseason.

Zach Kleiman, the Grizzlies' general manager and vice president of basketball operations, made that very clear Sunday. Memphis finished with the second-best record in the NBA and its highest playoff seeding at No. 2 in the Western Conference. Memphis was eliminated in six games by Golden State in the semifinals Friday night.

“We’re not going to have any issues paying anyone who we want to pay,” Kleiman said of the future. “There’s never going to be any issue with retention here.”

Kleiman emphasized that is what owner Robert Pera wants. Memphis' goal is maintaining team chemistry while working toward winning a championship despite being one of the NBA's small-market teams. Memphis ranked 10th in the league for merchandise sales recently with Morant ninth among players.

“We’re not worried about small market notions or any of this or that,” said Kleiman, this season's NBA executive of the year. “We’re not going to have any issue whatsoever keeping together whoever we ultimately decide along the way.”

That certainly includes Morant, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 draft, who has improved from Rookie of the Year in 2020 to All-Star starter this season and as the NBA's Most Improved Player who also finished seventh in MVP voting. Morant is eligible for a five-year maximum contract extension this offseason.

And Kleiman made it as clear as possible that he intends to make sure Morant is in Memphis for a long time.

“Whatever I’m allowed to say under the NBA rules without violating the CBA, I hereby say about what our plans would be for Ja,” Kleiman said.

Morant's desire is keeping the Grizzlies intact as well, starting with himself.

“I’m definitely happy to be here. Memphis is my home,” said Morant, who knows his contract situation will be a hot topic this offseason. “If your (question) is: Do I want to be in Memphis? Hell, yeah.”

Hockey

Luke Hughes scored with 1:57 left in overtime to complete a United States comeback from two goals down to edge Austria 3-2 at the 2022 IIHF World Championship on Sunday.

Benjamin Nissner scored in the first period and Paul Huber added another early in the second to give Austria a 2-0 lead in the Group B game in Tampere. Kieffer Bellows started the comeback later in the second before Adam Gaudette tied it with a power-play goal in the final period to force overtime.

The U.S. outshot Austria 39-16 on the way to its second win in two games.

Canada followed suit in less dramatic fashion, cruising to a 6-1 win over Italy for its second victory of the tournament.

Josh Anderson and Dysin Mayo led the Canadians with a goal and an assist each in the Group A game in Helsinki. Phil Pietroniro put Italy 1-0 ahead in the opening period before Canada came back with six unanswered goals. Travis Sanheim, Nicolas Roy, Kent Johnson and Noah Gregor with a short-handed goal all also got in on the act.

Soccer

Another Premier League trophy was virtually in Manchester City’s hands. All it needed was Riyad Mahrez to convert a penalty, like he had done in each of his previous seven attempts from the spot this season.

Not this time.

There's still plenty of life in this absorbing title race after Mahrez had a penalty saved in the 86th minute, leaving City to settle for a 2-2 draw at West Ham and a four-point lead over Liverpool heading into the final week of the season.

Liverpool heads to Southampton for its game in hand on Tuesday, needing at least a point to take the title race to Sunday — the last day of the season. A win is probably required, though, given City has a superior goal difference of 7 compared to Liverpool.

City finishes at home to Aston Villa and that throws up an intriguing storyline. Villa is coached by Liverpool great Steven Gerrard, who was never able to win the league for Liverpool. He still could — but as a manager of another team.

Liverpool hosts Wolverhampton in its last game and still, somehow, retains hope of an unprecedented quadruple of major trophies having won both domestic cups and reached the Champions League final.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic raised his first trophy of the year at the Italian Open and showed that he’s back in top form exactly a week before the French Open starts.

The top-ranked Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-0, 7-6 (5) for his sixth Rome title after missing a large portion of the season because he wasn’t vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Djokovic hadn’t won a tournament since raising the Paris Masters trophy in November.

