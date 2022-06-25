Briefly: Hamlin awarded pole at Nashville

Denny Hamlin was awarded the pole at Nashville Superspeedway when a surprise rain shower washed out the second round of Saturday qualifying.

The session was halted right before the fastest 10 drivers were set for the shootout to determine who will lead the field to green Sunday. It will be Hamlin in his No. 11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing on the front row next to Joey Logano in the No. 22 Ford for Team Penske.

Gibbs and Penske are two of the elite Cup organizations who have struggled some this year with the introduction of the new Next Gen stock car. The car has been an equalizer that has allowed smaller teams to compete — for example, both Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain of Trackhouse Racing advanced to the second round ahead of the rain.

The top 10 consisted of three Toyota drivers, three Ford drivers and four Chevrolet drivers. From the Chevy camp, Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott locked up third and fourth. Larson is the defending race winner and reigning Cup champion.

• Ryan Preece won for the second straight year at Nashville Superspeedway and gave David Gilliland Racing its second consecutive NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory Friday night.

Preece moved ahead on the final restart with nine laps left and held off fellow Ford driver Zane Smith.

Cup driver Todd Gilliland won for his father’s team last week in Iowa on the dirt at Knoxville Raceway.

The 31-year-old Preece, from Berlin, Connecticut, is a reserve driver for Stewart-Haas Racing. He’s racing a limited schedule in NASCAR’s top three series.

He has made only eight career Truck starts, winning both of the series’ events — and the guitar trophies — on the 1.33-mile oval. He also has won twice on the Xfinity Series.

Carson Hocevar was third, followed by Ty Majeski, Stewart Friesen, Christian Eckes, Tyler Ankrum, Max Gutierrez, John Hunter Nemechek and Matt Crafton. Gutierrez, from Mexico, made his his second career start.

Smith leads the series standings, 21 points ahead of Nemechek.

Baseball

Mark Appel is a big league ballplayer nine years after he was selected No. 1 overall in the amateur draft.

Appel has been promoted by the Philadelphia Phillies. The right-hander, who turns 31 on July 15, went 5-0 with a 1.61 ERA in 19 appearances for Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

“Completely overwhelmed. I have so many thoughts I want to share but can’t find the words, so I’ll just say this: I’m thankful,” Appel posted on Twitter on Saturday.

“Today, I get to play a game I love as a Major League Baseball player.”

Appel is stepping in for right-hander Connor Brogdon, who has been placed on the COVID-19-related injury list.

Appel was selected by Houston with the No. 1 pick in the 2013 draft after a standout college career at Stanford. He was an Astros fan growing up in West Houston and received a $6.35 million signing bonus from the team.

He went 10-3 with a 4.37 ERA while making a total of 25 starts at Double-A and Triple-A in 2015, and then was traded to Philadelphia in a multiplayer deal. But he announced in early 2018 that he was quitting the game, saying he was at peace with the decision.

Appel rejoined the Phillies organization before last season, and he went 3-6 with a 6.06 ERA in 23 appearances with Double-A Reading and Lehigh Valley.

Soccer

Los Angeles FC has reached a deal with Welsh forward Gareth Bale to move to Major League Soccer after his departure from Real Madrid, a person close to the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke Saturday on condition of anonymity because the details of the 12-month deal are still being finalized between Bale and MLS-leading LAFC, which also added Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini to its roster this month.

The 32-year-old Bale is moving stateside after spending most of the past nine years with Madrid. His contract expires this summer, making him a free agent after his up-and-down tenure with the current Champions League winners finally ends.

Bale is among the most dynamic attacking players of his generation when healthy and on a top team. He scored 106 goals in 258 appearances for Madrid, which won five Champions League titles and three La Liga crowns during his tenure.

