Briefly: Judge, Acuna named starters for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. were elected Thursday to start in the July 19 All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium.

The pair were chosen under new rules that give starting spots to the top vote-getter in each league in the first phase of online voting, which began June 8 and ended Thursday. Others advanced to the second phase, which runs from noon EDT on Tuesday and ends at 2 p.m. EDT on July 8. Votes from the first phase do not carry over.

Starters will be announced July 8, and pitchers and reserves on July 10.

Judge received 3.76 million votes and was elected to start for the fourth time. Acuna led the NL with 3.5 million votes and was elected to start for the third time.

• Chris Sale will make at least one more minor league rehab start before the Boston Red Sox decide if their ace is ready to join their rotation after being sidelined all season because of a rib injury.

Manager Alex Cora said Friday the seven-time All-Star is close to returning.

Sale struck out seven over four innings for Double-A Portland on Thursday. Cora said his mechanics were sound in his third rehab outing and he felt “physically great.” The 33-year-old left-hander is scheduled to pitch for Triple-Worcester on Wednesday.

Cycling

Belgian rider Yves Lampaert won the Tour de France opening stage while two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar finished third on Friday.

Pogacar placed ahead of his Slovenian countryman and main rival Primoz Roglic, the 2020 runner-up, who was eighth in the time trial.

Lampaert is a former world champion in team time trial but this was his first stage win at the three-week Tour. He clocked 15 minutes, 17 seconds on the eight-mile route around Copenhagen.

Hockey

The San Jose Sharks have fired coach Bob Boughner and his staff two months after the regular season ended.

The team confirmed the moves Friday, after reports surfaced Boughner and assistants John MacLean and John Madden were informed Thursday night they were being let go. Video coach Dan Darrow also was fired, and the Sharks said no replacements were immediately named.

