Briefly: Lefty not giving up on the PGA Tour

Phil Mickelson isn't giving up on playing on the PGA Tour again, even if he is currently not welcome there.

During his 25-minute session with reporters on Monday in advance of the U.S. Open, Mickelson said his preference would be “to be able to choose which path I’d like. One or the other or both.”

“I'm very appreciative of the many memories, opportunities, experiences, friendships and relationships the PGA Tour has provided and those are going to last a lifetime,” Mickelson said. “But I’m hopeful that I’ll have a chance to create more.”

Mickelson led a defection by 17 PGA Tour members to the LIV Golf series, a move the tour countered by suspending those who decided to keep their memberships.

Asked why he ultimately made the move, he said, “I think that there is an obvious incredible financial commitment.”

Mickelson reportedly made $200 million to move to the new series. The Saudi backing of the new tour has led to criticism that those playing in the events are helping the kingdom whitewash its widely criticized human rights record and its connection to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Sporting the stubbly beard he debuted to the public last weekend at the LIV event outside London, Mickelson spoke of the lifetime membership he's earned over 30 years on the PGA Tour. He said he had no intention of resigning, the way Dustin Johnson, Kevin Na, Sergio Garcia and some others have, and that there was no use predicting his future on the tour.

“I've earned that lifetime membership, so I think it should be my choice,” he said.

Mickelson, who turns 52 on Thursday, earned a five-year exemption to the U.S. Open when he won the PGA Championship last year. It means five more chances to capture the only major that has eluded him.

Baseball

Orioles CEO John Angelos said Monday the team will remain in Baltimore — and that he and his parents have never contemplated otherwise.

Angelos' comments — released by the team — came days after he was sued by his brother Lou Angelos. Lou claimed in last week's lawsuit that John has seized control of the Orioles at his expense, and in defiance of their father Peter's wishes.

“John intends to maintain absolute control over the Orioles — to manage, to sell or, if he chooses, to move to Tennessee (where he has a home and where his wife’s career is headquartered) — without having to answer to anyone," the lawsuit said.

The suit did not elaborate on how likely it was that the team might actually move, and John Angelos sought to reassure fans in his statement Monday.

“As I have said before, as long as Fort McHenry is standing watch over the Inner Harbor, the Orioles will remain in Baltimore,” he said. “My mother was born and raised in northeast Baltimore, attended city public schools at Eastern High School and has worked with my father their entire lives to help the city, including by restoring the club to local ownership and preventing its relocation. For them, as for me, the Orioles will forever play at Oriole Park, and at no time ever have we contemplated anything different.”

Peter Angelos became the Orioles’ owner in 1993, but his public role has diminished in recent years and he turns 93 next month.

Basketball

State Department officials met Monday with representatives of Brittney Griner's WNBA team about the Phoenix Mercury star's monthslong detention in Russia and the Biden administration's efforts to secure her release.

The State Department confirmed the meeting, which involved officials from its specialized office that advocates for hostages and wrongfully detained Americans, but offered no additional details about what was said or who specifically attended.

The administration has previously said that its working to bring Griner and another American, Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, home from Russia.

Griner was detained on Feb. 17 at an airport in Russia after authorities there said a search of her bag revealed vape cartridges containing a cannabis derivative. In May, the State Department reclassified Griner as wrongfully detained and transferred oversight of her case to the State Department Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, or SPEHA.

Soccer

Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini has signed with Los Angeles FC after a 17-year career at Juventus.

The Major League Soccer club announced its deal Monday for the 37-year-old Chiellini, who is committed through the 2023 season.

Chiellini had been at Juventus since 2005, winning nine Serie A titles and five Coppa Italia crowns. He formally left the Turin club last month, and he also played his final match June 1 for the Italian national team, which failed to qualify for the World Cup.

LAFC is on top of the overall MLS standings at 9-3-2 coming out of the international break.

