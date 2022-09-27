Briefly: Lefty out of lawsuit against PGA

Phil Mickelson, the driving force among PGA Tour players in the rival LIV Golf series, and three other players asked a federal judge Tuesday to remove their names from the antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour.

Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Ian Poulter filed separately to have their names removed. That leaves only three players — Bryson DeChambeau, Peter Uihlein and Matt Jones — and Saudi-funded LIV Golf as plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed in early August.

The trial is not scheduled to begin until January 2024.

Mickelson's decision was not a surprise. He had said two weeks ago to SI.com that he no longer needed to be involved in the lawsuit now that LIV Golf has joined as a plaintiff.

LIV Golf already suffered one setback in court when U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman denied a temporary restraining order that sought to allow LIV Golf players to compete in the PGA Tour's lucrative postseason.

Mickelson has been one of the chief recruiters for LIV Golf and its leader, Greg Norman.

In an interview with Alan Shipnuck for his biography on Mickelson, the six-time major champion said he recruited three other “top players” for LIV Golf and that they paid attorneys to write the operating agreement for the proposed league.

Mickelson was among the last players announced when LIV Golf and its $25 million purses began in early June. There now have been five events, with the next two scheduled in October in Thailand and Saudi Arabia.

LIV Golf has 12 of the top 50 in the world ranking.

Basketball

The NCAA put Memphis on three years of probation with a public reprimand and a fine Tuesday, but declined to punish Tigers coach Penny Hardaway or hand down an NCAA Tournament ban.

The NCAA had accused Memphis of four Level I and two Level II violations, considered the most serious infractions, and a total of seven alleged violations including lack of institutional control, head coach responsibility and failure to monitor.

The Independent Accountability Review Panel put the blame on Memphis failing to monitor Hardaway as an athletics booster or educate him better after hiring him as the Tigers' men's basketball coach. The panel also ruled Memphis provided impermissible benefits of meals to athletes and publicity benefits to recruits.

The panel also ruled Memphis failed to cooperate with the investigation by delaying handing over requested documents but decided these were Level II and III violations.

Memphis will be fined $5,000 plus 0.25% of its average men’s basketball budget — based on the average of the program’s last three total budgets. Probation starts Tuesday and runs to Sept. 26, 2025. Memphis also must send at least one member of its Office of Legal Counsel to two NCAA Regional Rules Seminars and inform all prospect men’s basketball recruits in writing that the Tigers are on probation.

Football

Veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on the New York Giants' final offensive play in their loss to the Dallas Cowboys, coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday.

Shepard was jogging down the right hashmark when he suddenly fell to the artificial turf at the MetLife Stadium and grabbed his knee with both hands. He was taken off the field on a cart.

This is the second major injury for the 29-year-old, who is the longest-tenured player on the Giants. He tore an Achilles tendon late last season and managed to rehabilitate it and play on opening day, catching a 65-yard touchdown pass.

• Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett was released from a hospital late Monday night after he was injured when he rolled over his Porsche while driving on a rural road following practice.

Garrett suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the one-car wreck. He had been taken to the hospital, along with an unidentified female passenger, after crashing around 3 p.m. on Monday — about 2 hours after practice ended.

The extent of Garrett's injuries is not yet known, and it's unclear if the All-Pro will play Sunday when the Browns (2-1) visit the Atlanta Falcons (1-2).