All-Star slugger Manny Machado has agreed to a new $350 million, 11-year contract that will keep him with the San Diego Padres through 2033, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Machado must pass a physical before the deal, which was first reported by ESPN, is finalized. Machado was scheduled to bat second Sunday in the Padres' spring training game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Machado, 30, had said that after this season, he planned to opt out of the $300 million, 10-year free agent deal he signed in 2019. With the $120 million he already has received, the new deal increases the free-spending Padres' commitment to Machado to $470 million over 15 years.

Machado, who has helped turn the Padres into a World Series contender, finished second in the NL MVP race last year. He'll anchor a superstar-laden lineup that includes Xander Bogaerts, Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr., who can return on April 20 from an 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.

The $350-million deal will the fourth-largest contract behind Mike Trout ($426.5 million for 12 years), Mookie Betts ($365 million for 12 years) and Aaron Judge ($360 million for nine years).

Football

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris and running back JaMycal Hasty to contract extensions.

Robertson-Harris, coming off the best season of his NFL career, signed a three-year, $30 million extension, according to NFL Network.

Robertson-Harris had one year remaining on a three-year, $23.4 million deal. He started all 17 games in 2022 and finished with 45 tackles, 12 quarterback hits and three sacks. He was at his best down the stretch and in the playoffs, leading the way on a defense that finished 12th in the NFL in points allowed.

Hasty would have been a restricted free agent once the new league year began next month. He ran for a career-high 194 yards and two touchdowns last season as Travis Etienne's primary backup.

Hockey

The Dallas Stars acquired Evgenii Dadonov from the Montreal Canadiens for Denis Gurianov on Sunday in a swap of Russian forwards designed to give the Central Division leaders an offensive boost.

Montreal is retaining half of Dadonov’s $5 million salary cap hit for the rest of the season as part of the trade. That saves Dallas some money while it sheds Gurianov's $2.9 million.

Dadonov, 33, has 18 points in 50 games this season for Montreal, which is in the middle of a rebuild. He does have a track record of producing offense in the NHL.

Gurianov, 25, had been relegated to a limited role with Dallas after putting up just nine points in 43 games this season. He was part of the team that reached the Stanley Cup Final in the pandemic “bubble” environment in 2020, putting up 17 points in 27 playoff games.

Soccer

Manchester United’s six-year wait for a trophy is over after beating Newcastle 2-0 to win the League Cup on Sunday.

United manager Erik ten Hag has wasted no time in guiding the club to silverware just 10 months after being hired.

Casemiro headed United in front in the 33rd minute of the final at Wembley Stadium and Sven Botman's own-goal made it 2-0 in the 39th.

It is United’s first trophy since winning a League Cup and Europa League double under Jose Mourinho in 2017.

The victory keeps alive Ten Hag’s four-pronged challenge this season, with his team in contention for the Premier League title and still competing in both the Europa League and FA Cup.

For Newcastle, the wait for a first major domestic trophy since winning the FA Cup in 1955 goes on.

• Three days after exiting the Europa League, Barcelona had a rare setback in the Spanish league after losing at Almeria 1-0 on Sunday.

Barcelona headed to southern Spain after second-place Real Madrid was held 1-1 by Atletico Madrid on Saturday and had the chance to add to its seven-point lead at the top over its fierce rival. Instead, Barcelona flopped to its first-ever loss to Almeria in their 16th meeting.

The leaders were unable to mount a credible fightback despite having ample time to respond to striker El Bilal Touré’s goal in the 24th minute.

For Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández, his team’s “worst game of the season” came just when it could have dealt a serious blow to Madrid’s bid to defend its Spanish title.