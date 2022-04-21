Briefly: Middleton suffers MCL injury

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton’s status for the rest of his team’s first-round playoff series with the Chicago Bulls is uncertain after the three-time All-Star left Game 2 on Wednesday night with a knee injury.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said after Milwaukee’s 114-110 loss that Middleton has a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee. Budenholzer said Middleton will undergo an MRI on Thursday.

The series is tied 1-all heading into Game 3 on Friday in Chicago.

Middleton exited Game 2 with 6:49 left after his left leg gave out while he tried to plant on a spin move. Middleton initially tried to walk it off but eventually headed into the locker room.

“You could see that he was limping, limping and limping,” Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo said. “You're thinking, ‘I hope this is not bad. I hope this is not bad. I hope this is not bad.’ We need this guy. Then when he asks for a sub, you know it's kind of bothering him because he doesn’t leave the game if he's not hurt.”

Middleton had 18 points and eight assists before leaving the game. The 30-year-old averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists during the season.

He played a vital role in the Bucks’ title run last season, averaging at least 21.5 points in each of the four playoff series. He had 24 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game in the NBA Finals.

“Obviously Khris is one of the best players on the team,” Antetokounmpo said. "If he’s not able to be with us, it going to be a tremendous loss for us. But at the end of the day, we’ve got guys that hopefully can step up and we can still do our job and compete and enjoy the game, and hopefully it’s not something very serious and he can come back and join us very soon.”

Middleton's situation represented the most notable of the Bucks' many injury issues.

Bobby Portis left Wednesday's game with a right eye abrasion after taking a hit to the face from Chicago's Tristan Thompson late in the first quarter.

“We anticipate that he should be fine with some time,” Budenholzer said.

Reserve guard George Hill hasn't played in this series due to an abdominal strain. Budenholzer said before Game 2 that Hill isn’t expected back in the short term and that the team will monitor how the 35-year-old Hill guard progresses over the next “handful of days or more."

Football

Daryle Lamonica, the deep-throwing quarterback who won an AFL Player of the Year award and led the Raiders to their first Super Bowl appearance, has died. He was 80.

The Fresno County Sherriff's said Lamonica passed away at his Fresno home on Thursday morning. The death is considered to be from natural causes.

The Raiders acquired Lamonica in a trade from Buffalo in 1967 and he was immediately the perfect fit for the vertical offense owner Al Davis coveted for his franchise.

Nicknamed the “Mad Bomber,” Lamonica made an immediate impact in Oakland after starting only four games in four seasons with the Bills.

Lamonica then threw two TD passes in a win over Houston in the AFL title game to send the Raiders to their first Super Bowl where they lost 33-14 to Green Bay.

Lamonica was replaced as the starter in 1973 by Ken Stabler and went to the World Football League the following season where he finished his career.

Lamonica finished his career with 19,154 yards passing and 164 TDs. The Raiders went 62-16-6 in Lamonica's starts for the best winning percentage for any starting QB in the Super Bowl era with at least 75 starts.

Lamonica was born and raised in Fresno before going to college at Notre Dame. He was drafted in the 12th round by Green Bay and the 23rd round by the Bills in 1963 and opted to go to the AFL. He was a backup to Jack Kemp in Buffalo before becoming a star in Oakland.

Soccer

The crowded field to buy Chelsea now features 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams and seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton.

A long-standing fan of Arsenal, Hamilton has seized the opportunity to invest in its London rival as three bidders try to buy the Premier League club from sanctioned Russian owner Roman Abramovich.

Williams and Hamilton are part of a consortium that features proposed investment from Josh Harris and David Blitzer, the owners of the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers who would have to sell their stakes in Premier League club Crystal Palace to buy Chelsea.

The reigning world and European champions could be sold for $4 billion — a record in world sports — given the interest in the west London club.

