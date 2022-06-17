Briefly: NASCAR's Bowyer involved in fatal crash

Former NASCAR driver and Fox Sports analyst Clint Bowyer struck and killed a pedestrian on a highway in southwest Missouri earlier this month, police said.

The crash occurred June 5 on an exit ramp off of U.S 54 near Osage Beach, Missouri, according to a crash report from Lake Ozark police.

Bowyer, a native of Emporia, Kansas, stopped immediately after the collision and called 911, police said. The woman, 47-year-old Mary Jane Simmons, of Camdenton, died at the scene.

The crash report says Bowyer showed no signs of impairment and provided a roadside blood sample that showed no trace of alcohol.

Bowyer retired in 2020 after winning 10 Cup Series races over 15 years. His sense of humor has been a hit in the Fox Sports booth since jumping into that job as a second career.

Baseball

National home run leader Ivan Melendez of Texas won the Dick Howser Trophy on Friday as the outstanding player in college baseball.

Melendez's 32 home runs are most in Division I since 2003. He leads the nation with 94 RBIs and an .886 slugging percentage.

The junior from El Paso, Texas, is the fourth Longhorn to win the Howser Trophy. Other Texas players to win it were Brooks Kieschnick (1992-93), Scott Bryant (1989) and Taylor Jungmann (2011).

Melendez ranked first in the Big 12 Conference in batting average (.432), homers (14) and RBIs (32).

Melendez also has been named national player of the year by Collegiate Baseball newspaper and Perfect Game and is a consensus All-American.

Basketball

Longtime Davidson coach Bob McKillop is retiring, ending a run that included coaching NBA star Stephen Curry with the Wildcats and ranking among the Division I men’s basketball’s winningest active coaches.

McKillop announced his retirement Friday at a campus news conference, effective at the end of the month. His son, associate head coach and former Wildcats player Matt McKillop, will take over as coach after working on his father’s staff as an assistant since 2008.

The retirement announcement came shortly after athletic director Chris Clunie said Davidson would make Curry’s No. 30 the first number retired by the school after he earned his degree this year – 13 years after he left school early for the pros and one day after Curry won his fourth NBA title with Golden State.

Bob McKillop won 634 games with 10 trips to the NCAA Tournament in his 33 seasons with the Wildcats, now in the Atlantic-10 Conference. The school named its court after McKillop in 2014.

Hockey

The Philadelphia Flyers selected John Tortorella for their coaching vacancy on Friday, the latest veteran tasked with stopping the franchise’s 47-year Stanley Cup title drought.

Tortorella, who turns 64 next week, coached Tampa Bay to a championship in 2004, and he also coached the New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks. He was fired in May 2021 after six seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Tortorella is the sixth Flyers coach in the last 10 years, and he will try to revitalize a dormant franchise that has just one playoff series victory since 2012. The Flyers finished with a 25-46-11 record this season under Alain Vigneault and Mike Yeo and were last in the Metropolitan Division.

Soccer

Sadio Mane looks to be headed for Bayern Munich, ending his trophy-filled six-year spell at Liverpool in a move that would finally split up one of the most devastating forward lines in the history of English soccer.

A person familiar with the situation said on Friday that Liverpool reached an agreement with the German champion for the transfer of the 30-year-old Senegal forward in a total package worth $42.9 million.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss details of the deal, which has not yet been completed.

Liverpool will receive $33.5 million up front for Mane, with a further $6.3 million due when he meets a specified appearance clause and an additional $3.15 million based on individual and team achievements.

