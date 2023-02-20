The governments of 34 nations released a statement Monday calling on the IOC to clarify the definition of “neutrality” as it seeks a way to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes back into international sports and, ultimately, next year's Paris Olympics.

“As long as these fundamental issues and the substantial lack of clarity and concrete detail on a workable ‘neutrality’ model are not addressed, we do not agree that Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed back into competition,” read the statement.

Among those signing the statement were officials from the United States, Britain, France, Canada and Germany. Those five countries brought nearly one-fifth of all athletes to the Tokyo Games in 2021. Other countries that had suggested an Olympic boycott was possible if the war continues — such as Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Denmark — also signed onto the statement, which did not go so far as to mention a boycott.

The statement was the product of a Feb. 10 summit in London between government leaders, who heard from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Zelenskyy said Russia athletes had no place at the Paris Games as long as the country's invasion of Ukraine continues.

The International Olympic Committee is trying to find a way to allow Russians into the Olympics, citing the opinion of United Nations human rights experts who believe Russians and Belarusians should not face discrimination simply for the passports they hold. The IOC wants competitors from those countries who have not supported the war to be able to compete as neutral athletes, with no symbols of their countries allowed.

Auto racing

Lance Stroll has been ruled out of pre-season Formula One testing this week after he was injured in a bicycle accident, the Aston Martin team said Monday.

Aston Martin said the Canadian driver was hurt while training in Spain. The team didn't give any more details of how the incident happened or the nature of Stroll's injuries but said “Lance is however expecting a quick recovery and return to driving duties.” The team said it would issue an update on his fitness before the Bahrain Grand Prix starts the season next week.

Aston Martin didn't say who might take Stroll's place when three days of testing begin Thursday in Bahrain. Stroll's teammate for 2023 is Fernando Alonso and the team has two reserve drivers, Formula Two champion Felipe Drugovich and former McLaren driver Stoffel Vandoorne.

Aston Martin said earlier Monday that Drugovich and Vandoorne would also be made available if McLaren needs a reserve driver in the first 15 races of the season.

Soccer

Pressure is building on Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann. And it shows.

The German soccer federation has opened a case against Nagelsmann for his outburst toward referee Tobias Welz and his match officials following Bayern’s 3-2 loss at Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday.

Nagelsmann tried talking to the referee immediately after the game, then rushed past journalists in the mixed zone to go to the officials’ dressing room.

“Is he messing me around or what?” Nagelsmann reportedly roared on his way, before he knocked on the officials’ door.

Kicker magazine reported Nagelsmann spent about a minute in the changing room, then emerged just as angry when he came out.

“My god, my god, a soft-rinsed pack!” Nagelsmann said.

Nagelsmann later apologized for his “choice of words,” but it hasn’t stopped the federation from looking into potential unsporting behavior. It said Sunday it had asked the Bayern coach for a statement and that it will decide what action to take after it has been evaluated.

Nagelsmann was furious among other things over central defender Dayot Upamecano’s early red card – a decision that left his team with a player less from the eighth minute.

Nagelsmann is also under scrutiny for taking off team captain Thomas Müller to compensate for the loss of Upamecano, rather than the out of sorts Serge Gnabry or inexperienced Ryan Gravenberch among others.

Nagelsmann said it was a “crappy decision” to take Müller off but he had no other choice. The 33-year-old Müller is Bayern's most experienced player and was making his 429th Bundesliga appearance to match Oliver Kahn for second-most at the club. Only goalkeeping great Sepp Maier, with 473, has more.

Nagelsmann has seen his team squander a four-point lead since the Bundesliga resumed after the winter break. Bayern drew its first three league games upon its return.