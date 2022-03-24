Briefly: NYC lifts vaccine mandate for athletes

New York City's mayor exempted athletes and performers — including Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving — from the city’s vaccine mandate Thursday, while keeping in place the rule for countless other workers who faced losing their jobs for refusing to get vaccinated.

The city's sweeping vaccine mandate still applies to many, including private workers and government employees. Critics of Mayor Eric Adams' decision, including several public employee unions whose members were fired for not getting vaccinated, blasted the mayor for seeming to lift the rule only for wealthy and famous athletes.

Adams officially announced the change for athletes and performers Thursday at Citi Field, where the Mets play. The exemption was effective immediately.

Adams contended that making the athletes and performers exempt was important for the city’s economic recovery, saying “players attract people to the stadium.”

Irving, a vaccine holdout, had been among the most high-profile people impacted. He was able to re-join the team in January but only when they played out of town games. When New York lifted rules several weeks ago requiring a vaccine to dine in a restaurant, work out at a gym or attend a performance, Iving was allowed to watch the Nets' home games but not play or enter the locker room.

Concerns had been raised this that the rule would also impact Major League Baseball.

Yankees star Aaron Judge refused to directly answer a question about his vaccine status earlier this month, leading to speculation that another New York team would be hobbled by a player's refusal to get inoculated.

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen gave $1.5 million to a political action committee supporting Adams during his 2021 campaign. Adams is a Mets fan.

Football

The Buffalo Bills stand to lose Ryan Bates after the offensive lineman agreed to sign an offer sheet to play for the Chicago Bears, a person with direct knowledge of the decision confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the discussions are private. The Chicago Tribune first reported the move earlier in the day.

Once the offer sheet is filed with the NFL, the Bills will have five days to match the Bears' offer or lose Bates without compensation. A restricted free agent, Bates’ rights were retained by the Bills last week when the team tendered him a one-year, $2.433 million contract.

The value of the offer sheet was not revealed.

Buffalo has very limited space under its salary cap, which already counts Bates’ contract, and the team would have to free up additional space to match the Bears’ offer.

• A week after Deshaun Watson was dealt to the Browns, the quarterback faces another possible criminal case.

A Texas grand jury is weighing evidence before deciding whether or not to charge Watson. The complainant is another massage therapist, who told police that Watson ejaculated on her arm, according to the New York Times.

Earlier this month, a Harris County (Houston) grand jury decided not to charge Watson in nine cases it was considering, ending the criminal case in Harris County. NFL teams took that decision as open season to acquire Watson, although the Browns structured his contract in a way that acknowledges he will almost certainly be suspended at some point this season.

This case was filed with the Houston police, but in Brazoria County, outside of Harris County, and is the final pending legal case for Watson, according to the Times.

Civil lawsuits alleging sexual abuse by Watson are still pending.

The Browns claimed to have spent a “tremendous amount of time exploring and investigating” and undertaken a “comprehensive evaluation process” before trading for Watson. But they never spoke to any of the women accusing Watson of sexual misconduct, or their lawyer, Tony Buzbee. They did speak to three lawyers paid to represent Watson and tell reporters that those lawyers were women, though.

Horse racing

Bob Baffert has transferred four of his promising 3-year-old colts to other trainers, which will allow them to earn qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby while the Hall of Fame trainer appeals his 90-day suspension.

Baffert on Thursday transferred Messier, Doppelganger and McLaren Vale to trainer Tim Yakteen, who is based at Santa Anita. Blackadder was sent to Kentucky to train under Rudolphe Brisset. All four colts are owned by SF Racing LLC and others.

The moves came four days after a Kentucky judge denied Baffert’s request to stay his 90-day suspension but delayed it until April 4 to allow his attorneys to seek emergency relief through the state’s Court of Appeals.

Kentucky Horse Racing Commission stewards last month suspended Baffert for 90 days, fined him $7,500, and disqualified Medina Spirit for having the corticosteroid betamethasone in his system when he won the Kentucky Derby last year. Baffert's suspension was originally set to begin March 8.

Baffert's attorneys said they would immediately appeal to the Kentucky Court of Appeals.

