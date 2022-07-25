Briefly: Packers' Dillon quells police incident

Green Bay police say their internal affairs department is conducting a review after a video on social media showed an officer grabbing Packers running back A.J. Dillon during a Saturday night soccer match at Lambeau Field.

Video posted on social media showed Dillon in the end zone greeting fans in the stands during the exhibition match between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City FC. Dillon appeared to be on the verge of doing a Lambeau leap into the crowd when the video showed an officer grabbing him by the back of his collar and giving him a shove.

After fans booed and Dillon appeared to offer an explanation, the officer backed off and allowed Dillon to jump into the stands. When the video started to gain attention on social media, Dillon tweeted out his account of what happened.

“It is clear that there was a miscommunication between the officer and Mr. Dillon,” Green Bay police chief Chris Davis said Monday in a statement. “The Green Bay Police Department appreciates the perspective and supportive words from Mr. Dillon. The Green Bay Police Department Professional Standards/Internal Affairs Division has initiated a review of this incident.”

Davis' statement didn't identify the officer shown on the video.

Dillon said on social media that a couple of security officials had helped him come down to the field during a rain delay in Saturday’s soccer match so that he could do a Lambeau leap to excite the crowd.

“I’m assuming (the officer) missed them telling me to come down,” Dillon said.

In a later tweet, Dillon described the incident as “just miscommunication between parties.”

“The @GBPolice are great people and I’m glad we have them down for our games to keep us safe,” Dillon said. “Standing there in the pouring rain with all those people, it’s hard to know what’s going on with just one. All good.”

When he was asked about the incident Monday after the Packers’ annual shareholders meeting, team president/CEO Mark Murphy called it “obviously a very unfortunate situation that occurred.”

Auto racing

Two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden was released from a Des Moines hospital on Monday and returned to his Tennessee home, where he will wait for an evaluation to determine if he can race this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Team Penske named Santino Ferrucci as its standby driver in case Newgarden is not medically cleared to compete on the road course at Indianapolis. Newgarden collapsed in the motorhome lot Sunday at Iowa Speedway following a late crash in a race he had dominated.

Although the American was cleared by the IndyCar medical staff after his crash, he later lost consciousness and fell to the ground in the bus lot, striking the back of his head. He was airlifted from the track in Newton to MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center to speed the 45-minute journey and avoid traffic from the postrace Blake Shelton concert.

Team Penske said Sunday night that all tests on Newgarden had been negative but he was hospitalized overnight for further evaluation.

Baseball

A decades-old, mint condition Mickey Mantle baseball card could break records when it goes up for auction next month.

The collector's item from 1952 features one of baseball's most celebrated and charismatic legends, and is widely regarded as one of just a handful in near-perfect condition.

It's estimated the card could exceed $10 million when the two-day auction starts Aug. 27. The record is $6.6 million for a 1909 Honus Wagner card that was sold at auction a year ago, months after another 70-year-old Mantle card fetched $5.2 million.

No matter the final price for the rare Mantle rookie card, it will be a hefty profit for the current owner, a New Jersey waste management entrepreneur who bought it for $50,000 at a New York City show in 1991.

Olympics

Organizers of the Paris Olympics marked the two-years-to-go milestone to the 2024 games by unveiling the official slogan — "Games Wide Open" — on Monday and said they got fresh backing from French President Emmanuel Macron for their planned giant opening ceremony along the Seine River.

Breaking with Olympic tradition, the ceremony won't be held inside a stadium and will instead take place on the river that cuts through the French capital.

Boats will transport the 10,500 athletes on the waterway from east to west, past city landmarks, some of which will be used as games venues. Organizers are planning for at least 600,000 spectators, most of them ticketless and watching for free, and are billing it as the largest opening ceremony in Olympic history.