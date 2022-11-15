Briefly: Packers release WR Rodgers, RB Hill

The Green Bay Packers have released wide receiver/punt returner Amari Rodgers one year after they traded up in the third round to draft the former Clemson star.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced on Tuesday the roster moves involving Rodgers and running back/kick returner Kylin Hill, a 2021 seventh-round pick from Mississippi State.

Green Bay sent the No. 92 and No. 135 picks in the 2021 draft to the Tennessee Titans for the right to select Rodgers at No. 85. Gutekunst said afterward the Packers actually had considered taking Rodgers with their second-round pick that year — they chose Ohio State center Josh Myers instead — before moving up to take him in the third.

But Rodgers never carved out a niche as a receiver and struggled to protect the football as a punt returner.

Rodgers fumbled a punt return Sunday to set up a Dallas touchdown in the Packers’ 31-28 overtime victory over the Cowboys. Keisean Nixon handled the punt return duties for the rest of the game.

Rodgers had five fumbles this season and lost two of them. He had 20 punt returns for 139 yards and four catches for 50 yards.

He had just eight catches for 45 yards in his rookie season.

The Packers intended Rodgers to work as a slot receiver, but acquired Randall Cobb from Houston at the start of training camp in 2021 to fill that role. Rodgers struggled to establish himself even as Cobb missed Green Bay’s past four games this season with a high ankle sprain.

Hill had one carry for 7 yards this season after returning earlier this month from a torn anterior cruciate ligament that had ended his rookie year. Hill had 10 carries for 24 yards, one catch for 5 yards and 10 kickoff returns for 199 yards while playing eight games last season.

Baseball

Reliever Rafael Montero finalized a $34.5 million, three-year contract to remain with the World Series champion Houston Astros, a deal that could be worth $36.75 million over three seasons.

Montero had a career-low 2.37 ERA, going 5-2 with 14 saves, 73 strikeouts in 68⅓ innings and a 1.02 WHIP in a career-high 71 games. He was acquired from Seattle before the 2021 trade deadline and is 18-23 with a 4.64 ERA and 29 saves for the New York Mets (2014-17), Texas (2019-20), Seattle (2021) and Houston.

Hockey

Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov made 27 saves for his first career shutout as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Monday night.

Jordan Martinook and Jordan Staal each had a goal and an assist for Carolina (10-5-1). Andrei Svechnikov scored his team-leading 12th goal, and Brent Burns had two assists.

Kochetkov wasn’t heavily tested throughout the game, but made some timely close-in stops in his second start this season and fifth game of his career. Chicago had its best chances in the third period as Kochetkov seemed to get even sharper.

The 23-year-old Kochetkov is the first goalie in Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers franchise history to win his first five regular-season games. The 6-foot-3 native of Penza, Russia, made two starts last season.

Chicago’s Petr Mrazek blocked 29 shots as the Blackhawks (6-6-1) were blanked for the third time this season.

Tennis

A year after Novak Djokovic's high-profile deportation from Australia because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19, the 21-time Grand Slam champion is set to be granted a visa to enter the country so he can compete at the Australian Open in January.

The Australian Broadcasting Corp. said Tuesday it had confirmed newspaper reports that the immigration minister would put aside a potential three-year ban from entry that Djokovic, a 35-year-old from Serbia, had faced as a foreign citizen whose visa was revoked.

The Australian Border Force previously explained that exclusion period could be waived in certain circumstances — and that each case would be assessed on its merits.

Djokovic's representatives did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment. He currently is participating in the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, where he won his opening match Monday against Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 7-6 (4) and is next scheduled to play — and speak to the media — today against Andrey Rublev.