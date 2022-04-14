Briefly: Packers sign veteran WR Watkins

Green Bay Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the signing of wide receiver Sammy Watkins on Thursday.

Watkins, a 6-foot-1, 211-pound ninth-year player out of Clemson, was originally selected by the Buffalo Bills in the first round (No. 4 overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. He has played in 99 career regular-season games with 91 starts for Buffalo (2014-16), the Los Angeles Rams (2017), Kansas City Chiefs (2018-20) and Baltimore Ravens (2021), posting 348 career receptions for 5,059 yards (14.5 avg) and 34 TDs. Watkins has started six of the seven postseason contests he has played in, recording 26 receptions for 500 yards (19.2 avg) and a TD.

Since 2014, Watkins ranks seventh in yards per reception among NFL players with 300 or more catches. He is one of five wide receivers in the league with 300-plus receptions, 5,000-plus receiving yards, 30-plus receiving TDs and an average of 14.5-plus yards per catch since 2014.

While with Kansas City (2018-20), he was part of a team that won three consecutive AFC West titles, went to three straight AFC Championship games and made back-to-back Super Bowl appearances (2019-20), winning the title in 2019.

He will wear No. 11 for the Packers.

Baseball

The average salary in the major leagues rebounded to $4.4 million on opening day, boosted by a frenzy of free agent signings before and after the 99-day lockout, according to a study of baseball contracts by The Associated Press.

New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer set a season record at $43.3 million, topping the previous mark established last year by Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer at $38 million. Scherzer earns more than all the current players on the Baltimore Orioles combined.

The average of $4,414,184 was up 5.9% from the $4,167,164 at the start of last season and just below the record of $4,451,508 set in 2017, before the salary slide that angered players during the labor contract that expired last December.

Major League Baseball projects opening-day payrolls at about $4.5 billion, up almost 10% from the previous high of approximately $4.1 billion.

The Los Angeles Dodgers top the major leagues at nearly $285 million, up from $241 million at the start of last season.

The Mets are second at $266 million in their second season under owner Steven Cohen, up from $186 million last year and $154 million in 2019, the last full season under the Wilpon and Katz families.

The New York Yankees are third at just under $237 million, followed by Philadelphia ($224 million) and San Diego and Boston ($212 million each).

World Series champion Atlanta is eighth at $184 million, and AL champion Houston is 10th at $174 million.

Oakland, which traded several stars after the lockout, is last at $48 million, down from $83 million last opening day and the Athletics’ lowest for a full season since 2008.

• The Pittsburgh Pirates and All-Star center fielder Bryan Reynolds have avoided arbitration, agreeing to a two-year deal worth $13.5 million.

The agreement, announced Thursday, will pay Reynolds $6.75 million per season.

Reynolds and the Pirates were scheduled to go to arbitration after failing to come to an agreement on a one-year deal for 2022. Reynolds asked for $4.9 million, with Pittsburgh countering with $4.25 million.

The 27-year-old Reynolds has blossomed with the Pirates after coming over in the January 2018 trade that sent center fielder Andrew McCutchen to San Francisco. Reynolds reached the majors in 2019 and moved to center field in 2021, hitting .302 with 24 homers and 90 RBIs and becoming a finalist for a Gold Glove.

Reynolds is batting .227 with one home run in five games so far this season for Pittsburgh. The Pirates are off to a 2-3 start heading into Thursday night's game against Washington.

Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley was fined $30,000 by the NBA on Thursday for what the league declared “inappropriate statements,” including the “egregious use of profanity” in a media interview and social media post following the team's play-in game victory.

Beverley was especially emotional after the Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Clippers 109-104 on Tuesday. He played the last four seasons for the Clippers and confidently predicted upon arrival in Minnesota that the Timberwolves would make the playoffs.

Beverley was just fined $25,000 by the NBA on Tuesday for improper conduct toward a game official. He was ejected from Minnesota's final regular-season game on Sunday for receiving two technical fouls, which were levied against him for complaining about calls and non-calls.

