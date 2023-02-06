Jesse Marsch didn't get the chance to save Leeds from relegation again.

The Racine native was fired as the manager of the English club on Monday after nearly a year in charge as Leeds are set to battle against relegation for the second straight season in the Premier League.

Leeds hasn't won any of its last seven games in the league and has dropped into 17th place in the 20-team division. The team is only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Marsch's last game was on Sunday, a 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest, after which he said he understood the frustrations of fans calling for his dismissal and underlined there was a belief inside the club that results would improve.

The 49-year-old Marsch, who graduated from Case High School in 1991, was hired in February last year as a replacement for Marcelo Bielsa, who was manager for 3½ years and got Leeds promoted to the Premier League after an absence of 16 years.

Under Marsch, Leeds preserved its Premier League status on the final day of last season but has struggled again during this campaign and is without a win since Nov. 5 — before the World Cup.

Marsch has regularly bemoaned his team's inability to finish off chances while dominating games. The same thing happened against Forest at the weekend and in its previous two games, a 2-1 loss at Aston Villa and a 0-0 draw at home to Brentford.

Marsch could become a candidate for the vacant U.S. job. The position won’t be filled until after the U.S. Soccer Federation hires a new sporting director, which could take much of the spring and summer.

• Manchester City was accused by the Premier League on Monday of breaching a slew of financial rules from 2009-18, during which the club became a force in English and European soccer following its takeover by Abu Dhabi’s ruling family.

The league released a long statement detailing a list of alleged breaches of regulations by City after a four-year investigation, covering a period when the team won three Premier League titles — in 2012, 2014 and 2018.

City, the defending league champion, is accused of failing to provide “accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club’s financial position” between 2009-18 or give “full details of manager remuneration in its relevant contracts” from 2009-13.

Other alleged offenses include failure to comply with UEFA regulations from 2013-18, Premier League profitability and sustainability rules from 2015-18 and to assist with the league's investigation from December 2018 to the present day.

City could be at risk of severe punishment. The Premier League’s rule book gives a disciplinary commission powers to impose a range of sanctions plus the wider scope of “such other penalty as it shall think fit.”

A large fine seems inevitable if the charges are proven. Also in play is a point deduction, a title nullified or even being expelled from the league, according to league rules.

Football

Tom Brady will not go immediately from the playing field to the broadcast booth.

Brady told Colin Cowherd on Monday that he will not start his broadcasting career with Fox until the 2024 season.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion — who retired last week after a 23-year career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers — signed a 10-year deal with Fox last May to become the network's top analyst when he decided to quit playing for good.

Brady said that he didn't want to immediately rush into announcing and that he wanted to catch up on some other parts of his life.

Brady is expected to eventually join Kevin Burkhardt on Fox's top team. Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will call their first Super Bowl on Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles.

• The Kansas City Chiefs activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve Monday and placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman on the list for the second time as they finalize their roster for the Super Bowl.

Edwards-Helaire, a 2020 first-round pick, has been out since sustaining a high ankle sprain during a win over the Chargers on Nov. 20. He was designated to return on Jan. 17, opening a three-week window in which he could be activated.

The emergence of Pacheco, along with veteran Jerick McKinnon, took pressure off the Chiefs to activate Edwards-Helaire before he was ready. Pacheco ran for 830 yards and five TDs during the regular season along with 121 combined rushing yards in playoff wins over Jacksonville and Cincinnati, while McKinnon scored 10 combined touchdowns in the regular season.

The Chiefs also should get back wide receiver Justin Watson, who was inactive for the AFC title game because of an illness.