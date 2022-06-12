Briefly: Red Bull pounce for a 1-2 at Baku

Max Verstappen once again pounced when rival Charles Leclerc faltered in their race for the Formula One title.

Verstappen extended his F1 championship lead by winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday — his fifth victory of the season — following yet another Leclerc early retirement.

Leclerc started from pole, immediately lost the lead in the first corner to Sergio Perez, Verstappen's Red Bull teammate, then used smart strategy to cycle his Ferrari back to the front. Leclerc regained the lead when he pitted under “virtual safety car” speed restrictions while the two Red Bull cars stayed out.

Leclerc seemed poised to challenge for the win, but the Monaco driver's car started spewing smoke on lap 20 of 51 and he had to pull into the pits.

His engine had failed — Leclerc's second retirement in three races.

Red Bull went 1-2 in the race with Perez finishing second, while Mercedes was third and fourth with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

Perez, who won in Azerbaijan last year, said Red Bull made the “right call” not to let him fight Verstappen for the win and said he struggled with worn tires.

Ferrari had a terrible day as both Leclerc and teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. failed to finish, as did the Ferrari-powered cars of Zhou Guanyu and Kevin Magnussen.

It was the first time since the Italian Grand Prix in 2020 that the Ferrari team had to retire both cars.

The slump in Ferrari reliability comes as Red Bull seems to have solved its own issues. Verstappen and Perez both ground to a halt in the opening race of the season in Bahrain, Red Bull’s first race since bringing engine production in-house for 2022.

Verstappen leads the standings by 21 points over Perez, while Leclerc dropped to third and is 34 points behind Verstappen.

• NASCAR's preseason Clash race is rolling back to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 2023.

NASCAR said Sunday it will return the exhibition race to the Southern California sports landmark next season. The Clash’s highly successful debut there four months ago was part of the launch of NASCAR's Next Gen car and NASCAR received some of its most positive reviews in years for the race.

The Clash took place on a temporary 0.25-mile track inside the venerable Coliseum. Joey Logano won the exhibition, which included a halftime show by Ice Cube as part of a six-hour entertainment extravaganza that pleased both the teams, sponsors and fans in this frequently staid sport.

The upcoming race likely will take place shortly after the 100th birthday of the Coliseum, which opened in January 1923. The asphalt on the short temporary oval on the Coliseum field held together well in the first edition, and crews were able to quickly fix any damage to the walls from the tight racing in close quarters.

Horse racing

Mo Donegal finished first and filly Nest was second, giving trainer Todd Pletcher a 1-2 finish at the Belmont Stakes on Saturday for his sixth victory in the Triple Crown race.

Donegal rounded the 1½-mile track in 2 minutes, 28.28 seconds, ahead of Nest and Skippylongstocking.

Pletcher won the Belmont Stakes for the fourth time, following Rags to Riches in 2007, Palace Malice in 2013 and Tapwrit in 2017.

Rich Strike, a stunning Kentucky Derby winner at 80-to-1 odds, was sixth after owner Rick Dawson and trainer Eric Reed held him out of the Preakness with an eye on Belmont. Rich Strike was the first healthy Derby winner to skip Pimlico since 1985.

Just like Rich Strike, Mo Donegal was at the back of the pack at the Derby, but the colt didn’t have enough kick at Churchill Downs. He found it Saturday, winning the 154th running of the $1.5 million race.

Mixed martial arts

Jiri Prochazka stopped Glover Teixeira by submission with 28 seconds left in the fifth round to claim the UFC light heavyweight title in a grueling bout at UFC 275 on Sunday.

Prochazka survived nearly five rounds of consistent punishment from the 42-year-old Teixeira, who became a first-time UFC champion at 205 pounds late last year. After a back-and-forth fight that left both men cut and bleeding, the Czech challenger got into position to execute a choke that ended one of the most compelling title bouts in recent UFC history.

Valentina Shevchenko kept her flyweight title with a narrow split-decision victory over Taila Santos at Singapore Indoor Stadium, but the Brazilian challenger likely tested the long-reigning champion more than any opponent during her run of seven consecutive defenses.

Earlier, former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk announced her retirement after losing her rematch with Zhang Weili, who knocked out the Polish veteran in the second round with a spinning back fist.

