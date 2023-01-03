Briefly: Red Sox, Devers agree to $17.5M deal

The Boston Red Sox have agreed to a one-year contract with two-time All-Star Rafael Devers, avoiding salary arbitration.

The deal is for $17.5 million, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not disclose the terms of the contract.

The 26-year-old third baseman, who made $11.2 million last season, will be on Boston’s roster for at least one season in his final year of arbitration eligibility before he can hit the open free-agent market.

Boston will keep one of its key contributors from last season in house after All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts, slugger J.D. Martinez and pitcher Nathan Eovaldi all departed in free agency.

The Red Sox’s biggest splash this offseason has been signing Japanese star Masataka Yoshida to a five-year, $90 million deal.

There are six remaining unsigned Red Sox players eligible for arbitration: Christian Arroyo, Ryan Brasier, Reese McGuire, Nick Pivetta, Josh Taylor, and Alex Verdugo.

Devers was the American League’s starting third baseman in the 2021 and 2022 All-Star games. In 141 games last season, he batted .295 with 42 doubles, 27 home runs, and 88 RBI.

The Red Sox are trying to bounce back from a difficult 2022 season in which they plummeted to a 78-84 and last-place finish in the AL East a year after winning 92 games, earning a wild-card postseason berth and making it to the ALCS.

Football

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has talked to University of Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh about the team’s head coaching position, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person characterized the meeting as a conversation, not an interview. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Tuesday because the team does not typically release details of its coaching search.

Charlotte Sports Live was first to report the conversation.

The Panthers’ head coaching search is expected to begin in earnest in the coming weeks.

Carolina (6-10) was eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday following a 30-24 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Steve Wilks has been serving as interim head coach after Matt Rhule was fired in the middle of his third season as head coach. The Panthers are 5-6 under Wilks.

Carolina is required to interview at least two minority candidates in person, and those can’t come until after the wild-card weekend if those coaches are employed by another NFL team.

Harbaugh has had success coaching at the NFL and college levels.

He coached the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014, winning two NFC West titles and reaching the NFC championship game three times in four seasons. He was 44-19-1 during that span and helped the 49ers get to Super Bowl 47, where they lost 34-31 to the Baltimore Ravens.

He left the 49ers after going 8-8 in 2014 — the only season the 49ers didn’t make the postseason under his direction — to take the job at Michigan.

The 59-year-old Harbaugh has spent the past eight seasons coaching the Wolverines, compiling a 74-25 record. Michigan was 13-0 this season before getting upset this past weekend by TCU in the College Football Playoffs.

Soccer

The U.S. Soccer Federation revealed Tuesday it is investigating men’s national team coach Gregg Berhalter for a 1991 confrontation in which he kicked the woman who later became his wife.

The federation said it learned of the allegation on Dec. 11 and hired the law firm Alston & Bird to investigate. The USSF said Berhalter and his wife Rosalind had “spoken openly” about the matter, and Berhalter admitted to the kick in a statement Tuesday.

“Through this process, U.S. Soccer has learned about potential inappropriate behavior towards multiple members of our staff by individuals outside of our organization,” the USSF said, adding the investigation also includes those allegations.

The USSF said it will announce “in the coming days” who will coach the team for exhibitions against Serbia on Jan. 25 and Colombia three days later. These are the first matches for the Americans since they were eliminated by the Netherlands last month in the World Cup round of 16.

The Spanish league on Tuesday filed criminal complaints against Valladolid fans who aimed racist insults against Real Madrid player Vinicius Junior.

The league said it presented audiovisual evidence of the insults in filing a complaint of hate crimes to local courts. The league also asked the Spanish soccer federation to look into the incident and consider a possible punishment for Valladolid.

Vinicius took to social media to complain about the insults he was subjected to during Madrid’s 2-0 win at Valladolid on Friday. The Brazil international said “racists continue going to stadiums” and “the league isn’t doing anything” about it.