Briefly: Reed joins defectors to Saudi league

Patrick Reed is the latest former Masters champion to sign up to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series in defiance of the PGA Tour and activists who object to the players promoting the kingdom's sporting project.

With Pat Perez also confirmed as joining the breakaway on Saturday, 20 players have now defected from the PGA Tour. The latest announcements came during the final round of the inaugural LIV event at Centurion Golf Club outside London, where Charl Schwartzel of South Africa was on course for a victory that would earn him $4.75 million.

The lucrative rewards for joining the series funded by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund have not been enough to entice any players ranked in the world's top 10.

Reed, who has won almost $37 million in a decade on the PGA Tour, is ranked 36th. The 31-year-old American's only major win was the 2018 Masters.

Having appeared at three Ryder Cups, where he has been one of the brashest characters on the American team, Reed's decision could see him ineligible for selection in the future.

Reed said he would make his debut on the second stop of the LIV Golf series in Portland, Oregon, on June 30-July 2.

Tennis

Andy Murray will play his first grass-court singles final since winning Wimbledon in 2016 after beating Nick Kyrgios in straight sets in the Stuttgart Open semifinals on Saturday.

The British three-time Grand Slam winner showed signs of his old form as he beat Kyrgios 7-6 (5), 6-2, holding his serve throughout the match.

Murray continued his strong form ahead of Wimbledon after stunning Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals on Friday, the first win for Murray in six years against an opponent ranked in the top five.

Murray's opponent in Sunday's final will be second-seeded Italian Matteo Berrettini, who prevailed 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5) over Oscar Otte in a tight match with no breaks of serve. Berrettini saved set point in the first-set tiebreak and needed three match points to close out the win.

Murray and Berrettini each won one of their two career meetings, with Berrettini the victor in their only grass-court match at Queen's Club last year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0