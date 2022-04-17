Briefly: Robinson leads Heat over Hawks

Duncan Robinson set a franchise playoff record with eight 3-pointers, and the Miami Heat forced Trae Young into matching the worst-shooting game of his career on the way to a 115-91 win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference first-round series Sunday.

Robinson scored 27 points on 9-of-10 shooting for the Heat, 8 of 9 from 3-point range. Jimmy Butler scored 21, P.J. Tucker added 16 and Kyle Lowry had 10.

Young went 1 for 12, matching his effort against Chicago on Jan. 23, 2019.

Danilo Gallinari led Atlanta with 17 points. De'Andre Hunter scored 14 for the Hawks and John Collins added 10.

Robinson broke the record of seven 3s that he previously shared with Damon Jones and Mike Miller.

He couldn't miss. The Hawks, well, they couldn't make.

Young was 0 for 7 from 3-point range and finished with just eight points, a season-low. Bogdan Bogdanovic missed all eight of his shots, and the Hawks never led outside of a brief edge in the opening minutes.

Baseball

The Toronto Blue Jays added left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu to the 10-day injured list Sunday with left forearm inflammation.

The 35-year-old Ryu was pulled after just four innings in Saturday’s 7-4 loss to the Oakland Athletics. He lasted less than that in his first start of the season April 10, when he allowed six earned runs over 3 1/3 innings in a 12-6 loss to Texas.

Ryu, who won 14 games for the Blue Jays last season, is in the third year of a $80-million, four-year contract with Toronto.

Left-handed pitcher Ryan Borucki, who was out with a right hamstring injury, was reinstated from the 10-day injured list in time for Sunday’s series finale with Oakland.

Golf

Tyson Alexander became the first player in Korn Ferry Tour history to successfully defend a title, rallying to win the Veritex Bank Championship on Sunday.

Alexander closed with a 6-under 65 to finish at 22-under 262 at Texas Rangers Golf Club, two strokes ahead of Pontus Nyholm (62) and Byeong Hun An (66).

“Whenever you can be the first person to do something, I think that’s cool,” Alexander said. “Back in college, I won the Azalea Invitational two years in a row (2009 and 2010), so I kind of kept thinking about that. I’ve played good golf on this course before, won back-to-back tournaments before. I just kept saying that I’d done this before.”

Alexander capped his bogey-free round with a birdie on the par-5 18th. The 33-year-old former University of Florida player earned $135,000 for his second tour victory. Last year, he closed with a 64 to take the inaugural event at 23 under.

Martin Flores (63), Rob Oppenheim (67) and Taylor Montgomery (70) tied for fourth at 19 under.

Soccer

Complete the sale of Chelsea inside four weeks and the new ownership will have an FA Cup final against Liverpool to attend.

Who will be representing the club in the royal box at Wembley Stadium on May 14 is still to be determined.

As the three remaining bidders wait to discover if they are chosen to buy out sanctioned Russian owner Roman Abramovich, the west London club beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in the semifinals of world soccer's oldest competition on Sunday.

Goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount ensured the eight-time FA Cup winners will be back at Wembley on May 14 to face Liverpool which beat them at the national stadium on penalties in the League Cup final in February.

Before then it could take $4 billion to gain control of Chelsea once the enforced sale goes through.

Tennis

Stefanos Tsitsipas became the first repeat champion at the Monte Carlo Masters since Rafael Nadal in 2018 with a 6-3, 7-6 (3) win against unseeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Sunday.

Davidovich Fokina, the Spaniard who knocked out Novak Djokovic in the second round, was playing his first ATP final.

Tsitsipas won the first set despite conceding an early break. Davidovic Fokina overcame an early break in the second and broke twice.

Tsitsipas squandered a chance to serve out the match at 5-4 but still wrapped up the final in 1 hour, 34 minutes.

