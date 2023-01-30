Briefly: Royals, Greinke agree to deal for 2023

The Royals and Zach Greinke have agreed to a contract for the coming season, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday, making it nine seasons over two stints in Kansas City for the six-time All-Star pitcher.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the 39-year-old Greinke still needed to pass a physical.

The financial terms of the deal, which was first reported by Kansas City sports radio host Bob Fescoe, were not immediately available. Greinke was paid $13 million last season by the Royals, where he spent the first seven seasons before returning last year and going 3-9 with a 3.68 ERA and striking out 73 over 137 innings for the rebuilding club.

Greinke did spend two stints on the injured list but allowed two runs or fewer in 17 of his 26 starts last season.

Perhaps most importantly, Greinke provided veteran leadership to one of baseball's younger rotations. Brady Singer, at just 26, flourished into the staff ace, while fellow 20-somethings Daniel Lynch and Kris Bubic also made progress.

Greinke, who will turn 40 in October, began his career in Kansas City as a mercurial first-round pick in the 2002 amateur draft. He nearly walked away from the game before making it to the big leagues two years later, beginning a 20-year career that included stints with the Brewers, Angels, Dodgers, Diamondbacks and Astros.

The 2009 Cy Young winner is first among active pitchers with 514 career starts and 3,247 innings pitched. Greinke is second to Justin Verlander with 223 wins, third in strikeouts (2,882) and has six Gold Gloves and two Silver Slugger awards.

Football

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with Kellen Moore to become offensive coordinator on Monday.

Moore spent the past eight seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, including the past four as the offensive coordinator, but it was announced on Sunday night he would not return.

Moore replaces Joe Lombardi, who was the Bolts' coordinator for two seasons under head coach Brandon Staley.

In Moore's four seasons as offensive coordinator, the Cowboys were second in the league in total offense (391.0 yards per game) and scoring (27.7 points per game).

Moore will be the third offensive coordinator since Justin Herbert was the sixth overall pick by the Chargers in 2020. Shane Steichen directed the Bolts offense as well as being QBs coach under Anthony Lynn in 2020 before Lynn was fired at the end of the season.

Soccer

Everton has turned to Sean Dyche in its fight to secure Premier League survival.

The former Burnley manager was hired by Everton as the successor to Frank Lampard on Monday and has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Dyche’s immediate priority is to avoid relegation after taking over a club that is second from the bottom of the standings and in danger of ending its 69-year stay in the top flight of English soccer.

It is Dyche’s first job since he was fired by Burnley last April. The 51-year-old manager spent just under 10 years at the Lancashire club, leading it to promotion to the Premier League in 2016.

Under Dyche, Burnley qualified for the Europa League in 2018 and remained in the top tier of English soccer until last season.

Dyche’s first game in charge will be against league leader Arsenal at Goodison Park on Saturday.

• Joao Cancelo might have played his last game for Manchester City.

The Portugal fullback has reportedly traveled to Bayern Munich ahead of a potential loan move to the German champions, who would have an option to buy Cancelo for $76 million.

Cancelo, who can play as a right back or left back, is an attacking defender who has played an integral role for City in recent seasons but has fallen out of favor with manager Pep Guardiola since the World Cup.

Neither City nor Bayern have commented officially on any deal for Cancelo.

The European transfer window closes Tuesday.

• Real Madrid will get a chance for revenge against Barcelona when the Spanish teams meet in the Copa del Rey semifinals.

The rivals were paired together in Monday's draw, which also set up a semifinal match between Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna.

Madrid lost the Spanish Super Cup final to Barcelona 3-1 in Saudi Arabia on Jan. 15, the same score it beat the Catalan club in their first “clásico” of the season in the Spanish league.

The first leg of the semifinals this season was set to be played next week, but it will have to be scheduled for about a month from now because Madrid will be participating in the Club World Cup in Morocco.