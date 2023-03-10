Moments after winning her record-tying 86th World Cup race, Mikaela Shiffrin was asked by a Swedish broadcaster to directly address Ingemar Stenmark, the skiing standout who had promised to watch at home on television.

From one great to another, the 27-year-old American spoke to the 66-year-old Swede of her respect for him and the historic mark he set in 1989 that was long thought to be beyond reach.

“No matter what I do, it doesn’t ever compare to what you achieved,” Shiffrin said into the TV6 camera from the lakeside resort. “Maybe I get the 87th victory, maybe not. But for me the biggest dream is to be mentioned in the same sentence as you.”

Shiffrin matched the Swede's mark by winning a giant slalom on Friday. She can break the record on Saturday in a slalom race. Those are her specialties, just as they were for Stenmark in the 1970s and 80s.

The reverence between the two goes both ways. Stenmark told The Associated Press in an interview last month that Shiffrin is “much better than I was.”

She was certainly good Friday, especially in a standout first run that was the platform for yet another dominating win in her storied career. Her time in the morning sunshine was more than one second faster than her highest-ranked rivals and eventually left her with a lead of 0.58 seconds to defend in second run.

Shiffrin went out more cautiously under the floodlights in the fast-darkening afternoon, tapping her ski poles together four times in the start hut before setting out with 1.04 seconds in hand over then-leader Federica Brignone.

The lead was cut to 0.57 seconds midway down the slope before Shiffrin skied cleanly in sections where Brignone's aggressive pushing had led to mistakes. The winning margin was 0.64 seconds.

Shiffrin crossed the finish line and put her hands to her helmet, then to her face and shook her head slowly while taking in the enormity of her achievement.

Shiffrin's 86th victory came in her 245th World Cup race, and on the fifth attempt to equal Stenmark's record since she won her 85th race in January.

Football

The Green Bay Packers have hired Greg Williams as defensive passing game coordinator, promoted Ryan Downard to defensive backs coach and added the assistant head coach title to special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur announced the staff changes on Friday.

The Packers also have promoted outside linebackers coach Jason Rebrovich to pass rush specialist and hired Tim Lester as senior analyst, Rob Grosso as an offensive quality control coach and Kyle Wilber as special teams quality control coach.

Williams has spent the last four seasons as the Arizona Cardinals’ cornerbacks coach. Downard coached the Packers’ safeties last season after working as an assistant defensive backs coach from 2019-21.

Bisaccia joined the Packers’ staff as special teams coordinator last season and helped Keisean Nixon develop into an All-Pro kick returner.

Lester went 37-32 as Western Michigan’s head coach from 2017-22. Grosso was a defensive quality control coach with the Cardinals from 2019-22. Wilber played in the NFL from 2012-21.

• The Minnesota Vikings released wide receiver Adam Thielen on Friday for salary cap relief, ending a remarkable 10-year run with his home-state team as an undrafted underdog.

Thielen was carrying the second-largest cap hit on the club behind quarterback Kirk Cousins. The move will stick the Vikings with more than $13.5 million in dead money for 2023, but they created $6.4 million in additional space.

Golf

Jon Rahm withdrew from The Players Championship on Friday because of a stomach illness, leaving the strongest field of the year without its No. 1 player.

Rahm opened with a 71. He was due to play with second-ranked Scottie Scheffler and third-ranked Rory McIlroy in the second round.

He pulled out some 30 minutes before his tee time with what his manager referred to as a “bad stomach bug.”

Rahm already is a three-time winner on the PGA Tour this year, allowing him to regain the No. 1 ranking. Scheffler and McIlroy could overtake him this week depending on how they fare. McIlroy, who shot 76 on the first day, first had to try to make the cut.