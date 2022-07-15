Briefly: Texans settle 30 Watson-related cases

Thirty women who had accused the Houston Texans of turning a blind eye to allegations that their former star quarterback Deshaun Watson was sexually assaulting and harassing women during massage sessions have settled their legal claims against the team, their attorney said Friday.

The terms of the settlements between each of the women and the Texans are confidential, said attorney Tony Buzbee.

While only one of the women had filed a lawsuit against the team, the others intended to make legal claims against the Texans before the settlements were reached, Buzbee said.

In separate lawsuits, 24 women accused Watson of exposing himself, touching them with his penis or kissing them against their will during massage appointments while he played for the Texans. One woman alleged Watson forced her to perform oral sex. Last month, Buzbee announced 20 of those 24 lawsuits have been settled.

In a statement, Texans owners Janice McNair and Hannah and Cal McNair said while the team did not have any knowledge of Watson’s alleged misconduct, they were “shocked and deeply saddened” when they first learned about the accusations and chose to resolve the claims against the team “amicably.”

In the lawsuit filed last month against the Texans, a woman accused the team and some of its employees of having been told or being aware of Watson’s troubling behavior and “known tendency to push boundaries during massage sessions.” The lawsuit alleged the Texans provided Watson with various resources, including rooms at a Houston hotel, massage tables and a non-disclosure agreement the women were told to sign, that allowed the quarterback “to further his misconduct with women.”

Watson, who agreed to be traded to the Cleveland Browns in March after four seasons with Houston, has claimed his innocence and that any sex with the therapists was consensual. The 26-year-old is facing possible discipline from the NFL over the allegations.

Watson, who signed a five-year, $230 million contract with the Browns, is waiting to see if he’ll be eligible to play this season. NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson will decide whether the three-time Pro Bowler violated the league’s personal conduct policy with his off-field behavior.

Cycling

Former world champion Mads Pedersen attacked from the start, then delivered in style on the finish line to claim his first stage win at the Tour de France on Friday.

After spending the day at the front, the one-day classic specialist attacked from a group of six riders with 12 kilometers left and dropped three rivals on the road leading to Saint-Etienne. He perfectly timed his final move about 250 meters from the finish to leave his two remaining opponents in his wake with a powerful burst of speed.

Fred Wright of Britain was second and Hugo Houle of Canada completed the stage podium.

Pedersen was crowned world champion in 2019. He also won Gent-Wevelgem two years ago but had never tasted victory in a Grand Tour.

It's a very successful Tour for Danish riders, who have posted three stage wins since the start of the race in Copenhagen in addition to the yellow jersey taken by Jonas Vingegaard this week.

Soccer

Russia remains barred from international soccer competitions including the Champions League after the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected appeals by the national soccer federation and four clubs on Friday.

CAS upheld decisions by UEFA and FIFA which excluded Russian national teams and clubs following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The ruling added that UEFA and FIFA did not exceed their authority while dealing with “unforeseen and unprecedented circumstances.”

Russia had been excluded this year from men’s World Cup qualifying and the Women’s European Championship, and its clubs withdrawn from European competitions.

The latest ruling by CAS leaves national champion Zenit St. Petersburg out of the Champions League group stage. Sochi will be left out of the Champions League third qualifying round draw, scheduled for Monday. If Russian teams had been allowed to take part, it wasn’t clear where their home games could be hosted or even if their opponents would host them.

The decision on Friday was widely anticipated by Russian clubs. They have been making plans to schedule domestic cup games on the dates when European games will be played next season.