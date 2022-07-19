Briefly: USWNT qualifies for 2024 Olympics

Alex Morgan never gets tired of winning championships, even after so many titles already.

Morgan converted on a penalty in the 78th minute and the U.S. women's national team won the CONCACAF W Championship 1-0 over Canada on Monday night to secure one of the region's spots in the 2024 Olympics.

“It just always feels good to be called the champion, and this game just, like, means a lot to us. It’s always going to mean a lot," Morgan said. ”Obviously against Canada, they gave us a run for our money, but we prevailed and feel good about the performance."

As FIFA President Gianni Infantino watched from a private box, the United States finally broke a stalemate when Rose Lavelle was fouled in the box and Morgan fooled Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan on the penalty. It was Morgan's 118th overall career goal.

“Alex is a big player, and big players are born for big moments,” U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski said. “And that’s what makes her special.”

Jamaica defeated Costa Rica 1-0 in overtime earlier Monday to claim third place in the tournament.

The four semifinalists all earlier earned spots in the 2023 World Cup next summer in Australia and New Zealand. Runner-up Canada will play Jamaica in a playoff for the region’s other Olympic bid in September 2023.

The United States is now 33-0 in World Cup or Olympic qualifying matches since losing to Mexico 2-1 in advance of the 2011 World Cup.

Basketball

Serge Ibaka is staying with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks announced Tuesday that they have re-signed the 32-year-old center, who came to Milwaukee as part of a four-team deal at the Feb. 10 trade deadline. Terms of the deal weren't released.

“Serge is an elite defender and shot blocker who will continue to add depth for us at center,” Bucks general manager Jon Hors said in a statement. “He was a valuable acquisition for us last season, and we look forward to having him back in Milwaukee.”

Ibaka averaged 7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 17.8 minutes in 19 games with the Bucks last season.

The Bucks acquired Ibaka while starting center Brook Lopez was still recovering from a back injury that required surgery and caused him to play just 13 regular-season games this past season. Ibaka’s playing time diminished after Lopez returned to action.

Milwaukee sent guard Donte DiVincenzo to the Sacramento Kings and forwards Rodney Hood and Semi Ojeleye to the Los Angeles Clippers in the deal that brought them Ibaka as well as a pair of second-round draft picks and cash.

Cycling

Canadian cyclist Hugo Houle claimed an emotional first-ever grand tour stage victory on Tuesday, while Jonas Vingegaard stayed in the overall lead of the Tour de France after a tough 16th stage as the race hit the Pyrenees.

Houle attacked on the approach to the final climb, the top category Mur de Péguère, and held off the group of chasers from the remnants of the breakaway to finish one minute, 10 seconds ahead of Valentin Madouas and Israel-Premier Tech teammate Michael Woods.

The 31-year-old Houle had crested the final climb with a 25-second advantage and his task was made easier when American cyclist Matteo Jorgenson — who was second at the time and in hot pursuit — slipped out on a corner, leaving only Woods with a realistic chance of catching his compatriot and teammate.

It was only the second time a Canadian has won a stage in the Tour, and the first in 34 years.

Hockey

Eddie Olczyk is leaving the Chicago Blackhawks after 16 years as a color commentator on their television broadcasts.

He’s expected to work Seattle Kraken games next season, joining the team his brother Ricky works for as an assistant general manager.

“For 16 seasons, we were fortunate to have legendary broadcaster Eddie Olczyk bring Chicago Blackhawks hockey into the homes of our fans," the team said in a statement. "We are going to miss him as much as our fans will. Though we are disappointed to learn today that he has decided to go in another direction, Eddie will always be part of the Blackhawks family. We appreciate his many contributions and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Olczyk also does national broadcasts for TNT. He has become one of the leading hockey voices in the U.S. after playing more than 1,000 NHL games.

Soccer

Bayern Munich signed Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus for $68.6 million on a five-year contract Tuesday.

The 22-year-old De Ligt is Bayern's first major signing since agreeing to sell star striker Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona last week, and Juventus said the fee for the Dutchman could increase by $10.2 million in conditional payments.

De Ligt's arrival signifies Bayern is rebuilding its defense for the long term alongside 23-year-old Dayot Upamecano and 26-year-old Lucas Hernández. German defender Niklas Süle left Bayern for Borussia Dortmund at the end of last season when his contract expired after five years.