Briefly: UW's Davis declares for the NBA Draft

Johnny Davis officially declared for the NBA draft Thursday, making his announcement during an appearance on ESPN’s NBA Today.

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball sophomore guard earned consensus all-American honors after making remarkable improvement from his freshman to sophomore seasons. Davis is predicted in most mock drafts to be a top-10 pick.

Davis finished his sophomore season averaging 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals over 34.2 minutes. He led the Badgers in both scoring and rebounding.

His three games with at least 30 points — against Houston, Purdue and Indiana — helped him win Big Ten Player of the Year. Frank Kaminsky was the last UW player to win Big Ten Player of the Year honors, earning the award in 2015.

Davis averaged 7.0 points and 4.1 rebounds over 24.4 minutes off the bench as a freshman. He played in the U19 FIBA World Cup last summer and earned a gold medal with Team USA — an event he credits for helping his big improvement from freshman to sophomore year.

Ten former Badgers players have been taken in the first round of the NBA draft, but only four have been chosen in the top-10 picks. The most recent UW top-10 pick was Kaminsky in 2015, who went ninth to Charlotte.

The NBA draft is scheduled for June 23 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Davis is the second UW player in as many days to announce his decision not to return to the Badgers. Sophomore Ben Carlson tweeted Wednesday that he has entered the transfer portal. He joins freshman Matthew Mors, who announced earlier this month that he also is entering the transfer portal.

Auto racing

The U.S. will be the only country on the 2023 calendar to host three F1 races in one season following Wednesday’s announcement of a Saturday night race down the famed Las Vegas Strip. F1 has raced at Circuit of the America’s in Austin, Texas, since 2012, and in May it will make its debut in Miami.

Barring any surprises, existing races in Mexico City and Montreal will bring F1 to North America five times next season.

F1 didn’t much focus on the U.S. until Liberty Media Corp. bought the rights to the series in 2017. The American company has since targeted U.S. expansion and received a massive boost from the Netflix docuseries “Drive To Survive.”

Season four dropped ahead of the F1 season opener this month and Netflix said the behind-the-velvet rope peek inside the series ranked No. 1 in 33 countries its opening weekend. ESPN, meanwhile, said viewership for Sunday’s race in Saudi Arabia broke the week-old record for the network and was ESPN’s largest F1 audience since 1995.

“The momentum of Formula One has been demonstrated over the last several seasons and we’ve seen that potential turn into a reality as we watch our fanbase really grow around the world, but especially here in the U.S.,” Greg Maffei, President and CEO of Liberty Media, told The Associated Press.

F1 will promote the event alongside Liberty, which is taking on the additional role because of its belief in the market. F1 signed an initial three-year contract for the race, but the exact race date was not revealed beyond that it will be a Saturday night in November on a temporary 3.8-mile street course that will utilize the iconic Las Vegas Boulevard.

Baseball

The Kansas City Royals exercised their club option on Mike Matheny for the 2023 season on Thursday, eliminating any uncertainty over whether their manager will remain with the club after the coming season.

Matheny is entering his third season with the Royals, which includes the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season and his first 162-game run as the manager last season. He is 100-122 with Kansas City and 691-596 overall, which includes seven seasons as the manager of the cross-state St. Louis Cardinals.

The decision to retain Matheny was largely a foregone conclusion. The Royals are in the midst of a massive rebuilding effort following back-to-back American League pennants in 2014 and ‘15, weathering consecutive seasons of 100-plus losses in the final two years of manager Ned Yost’s tenure. And they’re just beginning to see the fruits of their labors as a talented, young bunch of starting pitchers establish themselves in the big leagues and more young help is on the way.

Football

The Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms Wednesday on a new contract with cornerback Patrick Peterson, taking another step toward stabilizing a problematic position.

The 31-year-old Peterson had a solid first season with the Vikings in 2021, by far their most reliable cornerback in pass coverage. He missed three games with a hamstring injury and one game due to COVID-19. The eight-time Pro Bowl pick played his first 10 years in the NFL with Arizona.

Peterson will join newcomers Chandon Sullivan and Nate Hairston and returners Cameron Dantzler and Kris Boyd at the top of the depth chart for the Vikings for now.

