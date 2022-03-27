Briefly: Verstappen bests Leclerc at Jeddah

Formula One champion Max Verstappen overtook Charles Leclerc three laps from the end of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix for his first win of the season and 21st of his career on Sunday.

The race under floodlights was held two days after an attack on a nearby oil depot by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

Leclerc was aiming for back-to-back victories after winning the season-opener in Bahrain from pole position last Sunday, but Verstappen overtook him on Lap 47 of 50 after some thrilling wheel-to-wheel racing between them.

Leclerc remains top of the standings after two races.

Carlos Sainz Jr. finished in third place to make it another podium double for Ferrari after he was second in Bahrain where Leclerc had brilliantly repelled three attacks from Verstappen, who retired right near the end of that race with teammate Sergio Perez.

Perez bounced back with a superb pole position on Saturday but finished fourth, while seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton could manage only one point for Mercedes in 10th place after starting 15th.

His teammate George Russell fared better in fifth but Mercedes again looked way off the pace.

Baseball

Jed Lowrie is staying with the Oakland Athletics to extend the infielder's third stint with the club, reaching agreement on a one-year contract.

Lowrie, who turns 38 next month, returned to Oakland last season on a minor league contract and became a key contributor on a club that missed the playoffs after three straight berths.

He batted .245 with 28 doubles, 14 home runs and 69 RBIs over 139 games. His 449 games at second base are fifth most in Oakland history.

• The New York Yankees signed right-hander Shelby Miller to a minor league contract on Sunday and invited him to major league spring training.

Miller, 31, is 38-57 with a 4.19 ERA in 163 games, including 132 starts over parts of nine seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals (2012-14), Atlanta Braves (2015), Arizona Diamondbacks (2016-18), Texas Rangers (2019), Chicago Cubs (2021) and Pittsburgh Pirates (2021).

Miller split last season between the Cubs and Pirates, going 0-1 with a 9.24 ERA in 13 relief outings. He was taken by the Cardinals 19th overall in 2009 draft.

An All-Star with Atlanta in 2015, he was traded by the Braves after that season to Arizona for a package that included shortstop Dansby Swanson.

Basketball

Arizona State has hired Natasha Adair as its next women's basketball coach.

The school announced Sunday the former Delaware coach will replace Charli Turner Thorne, who retired earlier this month after 25 years leading the Sun Devils.

A former player at South Florida, Adair spent the past five seasons at Delaware, where she went 95-58 with consecutive 20-win seasons. She was named the Colonial Athletic Association coach of the year after leading the Blue Hens to the WNIT semifinals and led the program to its first NCAA Tournament this season.

Golf

Scotland's Ewen Ferguson finished his final round with a flourish to secure victory at the Qatar Masters at Doha Golf Club on Sunday.

Overnight co-leaders Adrian Meronk and Matthew Jordan had shared the lead of the European tour event between them for most of day but, as they struggled in strong winds on the back nine, Ferguson produced a chip-in eagle and a birdie in his last three holes to emerge victorious.

Ferguson’s closing 70 took him to a 7-under 281 for the tournament and earned him a one-shot victory ahead of playing partner Chase Hanna.

Meronk and Marcus Kinhult were another shot back in joint third, with Jordan in a large group on 4 under after his 76.

