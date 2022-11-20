Briefly: Verstappen cruises in F1's season finale

A year after one of the most controversial finishes in the history of Formula One, Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was anything but.

Max Verstappen, as usual this season, was far ahead of the rest on his way to a record-extending 15th win of the season.

At the track where he beat Lewis Hamilton last year — after a restart call that is still hotly disputed to this day —Verstappen held off his teammate Sergio Perez at the start and didn't face a serious challenge after that in the season-ending race.

Instead, much of the attention was on retiring four-time champion Sebastian Vettel battling in the midfield pack in his final race, while a hydraulic problem ended Lewis Hamilton’s race for Mercedes as the seven-time champion finished an F1 season without a win for the first time in his career.

There was potential for a fight for second place on track and in the championship standings, but little real drama.

Perez and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc came into the race equal on points, just like Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton did last year. Leclerc got past Perez by opting for one less pit stop and managed his old tires so that Perez couldn't get close enough to try an overtake.

That thwarted Red Bull's bid to have its drivers place first and second, as Leclerc finished three points ahead of Perez in the standings. It meant Verstappen’s refusal to yield sixth place to his teammate at the last race in Brazil — which left Red Bull facing questions over an apparent rift in the team and was followed by a wave of abusive comments on social media aimed at Verstappen and his family — turned out not to be decisive at the end of the season.

Leclerc and Ferrari seemed able to challenge Verstappen for the title at the start of the season, but Red Bull improved its car performance advantage through the season. Errors on track from Leclerc and in Ferrari's race strategy held them back too.

Vettel placed 10th for Aston Martin as he retires from F1 after 16 years.

Soccer

In a tense meeting at the World Cup on Sunday, FIFA tried to end a standoff with European teams about wearing unauthorized captain armbands for an anti-discrimination campaign that draws attention to Qatar.

It didn’t work.

FIFA wanted seven European soccer federations to back down from allowing their captains to wear “One Love” armbands — a heart-shaped multi-colored logo aimed at exposing the host country’s record on human rights.

FIFA failed to persuade the Europeans with a counter-proposal announced Saturday, and backed by United Nations agencies, of armbands with socially aware, though generic, slogans.

The urgency of the meeting at a luxury hotel in Doha was because England, the Netherlands and Wales all play Monday in their respective World Cup opening games.

“I think we’ve made it clear that we want to wear it,” England captain Harry Kane said Sunday evening in Doha ahead of playing Iran.

It sets up the prospect of viewers worldwide seeing in back-to-back-to-back games a symbol of disapproval with the host country and defiance of FIFA on the arms of Kane, Wales captain Gareth Bale and Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk.

The armband dispute flared two months ago and is still not resolved on the opening day of the tournament despite being a clear breach of FIFA regulations.

“For FIFA final competitions, the captain of each team must wear the captain’s armband provided by FIFA,” the soccer body’s equipment regulations state.

FIFA would typically open disciplinary cases if teams breached the rule, but its scope for punishment is likely limited to imposing fines of about $10,500 on some of its wealthiest member federations.

• Tyler Adams acted like a leader since he joined the United States soccer team five years ago. Now he has the title.

Adams was appointed captain at the unusual age of 23, the youngest at this year's tournament and the youngest for the Americans at the soccer showcase since Walter Bahr in 1950.

Adams was elected captain in a vote by about 35 players held in September and announced on the eve of the national team's tournament opener against Wales.

He will become the first African-American to wear the armband for the United States throughout a World Cup. Earnie Stewart, then 33 and the son of an African-American serviceman, captained the United States in the 2002 opener against Portugal because of Claudio Reyna’s strained right quadriceps.