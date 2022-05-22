Briefly: Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2 in Spain

Nothing was going right for Max Verstappen at the Spanish Grand Prix: the wind had blown his car off course, his Red Bull was struggling, and top rival Charles Leclerc seemed headed for a sure victory.

His fortunes turned when Leclerc lost power and his Ferrari suddenly sputtered to a near stop.

Then Verstappen's own Red Bull team intervened by ordering Sergio Perez to get out of Verstappen's way. The reigning Formula One champion went from from minimizing damage Sunday to winning the race and reclaiming the points lead.

Then the Dutchman thanked Pérez, who might have won himself but settled for second when Red Bull issued team orders.

Perez took over the lead after Leclerc, who started from the pole and led the first 27 laps, lost power. But with 17 laps remaining, Red Bull told him to get out of Verstappen's way.

The stakes were too high for Red Bull and Verstappen, who trailed Leclerc by 19 points ahead of the race but now holds a six-point advantage in defense of his first world championship. Perez, who registered the fastest lap in Sunday's race, is third in the standings and 19 points behind Leclerc.

Leclerc, meanwhile, had a terrific start and easily cleared Verstappen and controlled the race until Lap 27.

“No! No! No! What happened?” he screamed on his radio.

Once out of his Ferrari, he said it was an engine failure.

“I lost engine power and had to stop,” Leclerc said. “I don't know what the problem is yet, but it hurts.”

It closed a terrible day for Ferrari, which started first and third but Carlos Sainz Jr. was gobbled up at the start and dropped to sixth before the first turn. Seeking a victory in his home grand prix, Sainz later was blown off course by the wind in the same spot as Verstappen but ultimately rallied to finish fourth.

Football

Jadeveon Clowney's running it back with Myles Garrett and the Browns.

The free agent defensive end, who revived his career last season with Cleveland, agreed Sunday to re-sign with the team for 2022, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press.

Clowney, who had nine sacks while playing opposite Garrett, will sign a one-year contract worth up to $11 million, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the agreement.

The Browns had remained optimistic — and cautiously confident — about bringing back Clowney.

The 29-year-old and 2014 No. 1 overall pick had his most sacks since 2018 with Houston while playing in 14 games last season for Cleveland. He signed a one-year, $10 million deal with incentives last April with the Browns.

Clowney's presence forced offenses to commit an extra blocker at times to his side, which in turn freed up Garrett, who had a career-high 16 sacks in 2021 and was an All-Pro. Garrett also enjoyed playing with Clowney and had expressed hope they could team up again.

In April, Garrett posted a photo on his Instagram page of him slapping hands with Clowney during a game last season along with the caption: “Job not finished.”

Back with the Browns, Clowney will also be reunited with quarterback Deshaun Watson. They played together for two seasons with the Texans.

It makes sense for Clowney, who has been slowed by injuries during his career, to return to the Browns. Not only does his pairing with Garrett give the team two elite edge rushers, but the Browns know how to best utilize his strengths as well as when to give him time off to keep him healthy.

Soccer

The city of Milan was swarming with a sea of celebrating red-and-black fans as AC Milan secured its first Serie A title in 11 years on Sunday with a 3-0 win at Sassuolo.

Thousands of fans had started gathering in Milan's Piazza del Duomo, in front of the iconic cathedral, even before the Rossoneri clinched its 19th scudetto.

And it was the man who thrives in the big occasions who helped Milan do it, as veteran forward Olivier Giroud scored twice to set his side on the way to the win.

The 22-year-old Rafael Leão set up all three first-half goals.

The result meant Milan finished two points ahead of defending champion — and city rival — Inter Milan, which won 3-0 at home to Sampdoria.

The season-long duel between Milan and Inter for the Italian league came down to the final day and the Rossoneri only needed one point to clinch its first scudetto since the 2010-11 season. It had a two-point lead over Inter and a better head-to-head record, which is the tiebreaker.

