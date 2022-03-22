Briefly: Vikings sign Smith for 3-years, $42M

The Minnesota Vikings and free agent outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith agreed to terms on a three-year, $42 million contract on Tuesday, giving the team a pass-rushing boost from a player recently let go by their biggest rival.

Smith, who spent the last three seasons with the Green Bay Packers, has incentives to earn up to $47 million over the life of the deal. The 29-year-old Smith was a Pro Bowl pick in 2019 and 2020 with a combined 26 sacks in 32 games, but he had a major back injury last season and appeared in only one game for the NFC North champions.

The Packers released Smith last week. He reached an agreement to return to his original team, the Baltimore Ravens, according to multiple reports, but that contract fell through.

• The price for Deshaun Watson went up for the Cleveland Browns in 24 hours. Call it football inflation.

Cleveland's trade for the legally entangled quarterback became official Sunday, when the Browns finalized the complex deal and released statements from owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam explaining their decision to add him to their roster following the team's own extensive investigation.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Watson has been accused of sexual misconduct by 22 female massage therapists.

The Browns' announcement also included terms of the deal that turned out to be inaccurate.

On Monday, when the trade hit the NFL transactions wire, the Browns had sent first- and fourth-round draft picks in 2022 (Nos. 13 and 107), first- and third-rounders in 2023 and first- and fourth-rounders in 2024 to the Texans.

In exchange, the Browns got Watson and a sixth-rounder in 2024.

The original deal didn't include the fourth-round pick this season and had Cleveland getting back a fifth-rounder in '24. The team did not provide any reason for the change.

Baseball

The Miami Marlins formally announced the signing of Jorge Soler to a three-year, $36 million contract on Tuesday before the Grapefruit League game against St. Louis.

To make room for Soler on the 40-man roster, Miami designated second baseman Isan Diaz for assignment. Diaz was the last remaining player the Marlins organization received in the 2018 trade of Christian Yelich.

Miami can slot a reigning World Series MVP in the middle of a lineup starved for power. Only two teams hit fewer than Miami's 158 homers last season.

Basketball

The NBA has fined Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley $20,000 and Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill $15,000 for their roles in an on-court altercation during a matchup between the teams over the weekend.

The league announced the fines Tuesday.

The incident happened with 2:11 left in the first quarter of what became Minnesota's 138-119 victory on Saturday. Karl-Anthony Towns was shooting a free throw for Minnesota when the Timberwolves' Taurean Prince and the Bucks' Serge Ibaka began jostling for rebounding position.

Beverley, the NBA said, “escalated the altercation" by shoving Ibaka from behind. Hill continued the altercation by shoving Beverley, the league said.

• The NBA fined Jusuf Nurkic of the Portland Trail Blazers $40,000 on Tuesday for confronting a fan at a game in Indiana and throwing the person’s cellphone.

The incident happened shortly after Sunday's game between the Blazers and the Pacers. Nurkic approached the fan, walked within a few inches of the person, grabbed the person’s cellphone and tossed it into nearby seats.

It was not clear what preceded the incident, which lasted only a few seconds. A security guard walked between Nurkic and the fan after the phone was tossed, at which point the Blazers’ center walked away.

Indiana won the game 129-98. Nurkic, whose nickname is “the Bosnian Beast," did not play. He has not played since mid-February because of left foot plantar fasciitis.

Tennis

Rafael Nadal will be sidelined for four to six weeks because of a rib injury, putting in jeopardy his preparations for the French Open in two months.

Nadal said Tuesday he underwent exams after arriving in Spain from the United States and results showed he has a stress fracture on one of his left ribs.

The injury was sustained in the semifinals at Indian Wells against Carlos Alcaraz. Nadal then lost in the final to Taylor Fritz in two sets on Sunday.

“This is not good news and I didn't expect it,” Nadal wrote on Twitter. “I'm devastated and sad because it comes after a great start to the season.”

Nadal was 20-0 to begin the season, including winning the Australian Open, before losing to Fritz 6-3, 7-6 (5) at the hard-court tournament in California. It was the third-best start to a season since 1990 on the ATP Tour. Nadal also won titles in Melbourne and Acapulco.

