Briefly: Wallace pens new deal with 23XI Racing

Bubba Wallace and 23XI Racing announced a multiyear contract extension Friday ahead of Wallace's final push to earn a spot in NASCAR's playoffs.

The Cup team owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan launched in late 2020 built around Wallace, the only black driver competing at NASCAR's top level. The team expanded this season to add a second car, with veteran Kurt Busch as Wallace's teammate.

Wallace is coming off the first pole of his career at Michigan International Speedway. But he came up one spot short of the playoff-clinching victory he needs to earn one of the 16 spots in NASCAR's championship field.

He also has been a key figure in diversity, equity and inclusion efforts with both 23XI Racing and NASCAR to help grow the fanbase. Wallace has worked on initiatives such as “Bubba’s Block Party,” which launched Thursday night at Richmond Raceway and aims to bring NASCAR to a younger, more diverse audience. His “Live to be Different Foundation” allows Wallace to engage with the Charlotte-area community through backpack drives and the “Knowledge is Power Program” brings students to race tracks across the country.

Additionally, Wallace’s clothing design collaborations with both McDonald’s and Columbia Sportswear Company have brought NASCAR to a new audience.

Football

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play this weekend in the team's first preseason game.

Coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed the diagnosis Friday at practice, where Cousins was absent for a second straight day. He felt ill Thursday and sent home.

“I like the way he handled it, reporting the symptoms and going through our in-house process we have here,” O'Connell said. "Ultimately looking out for his teammates and making sure we’ll get him back, ready to roll as soon as possible.”

Cousins has “very minimal” symptoms, O'Connell said.

Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond will split time in the exhibition Sunday at Las Vegas, where Cousins was unlikely to play much, if at all, even if he wasn't sick. There are no other quarterbacks on the roster.

Soccer

Barcelona has sold off even more of its club assets in the hopes of meeting the Spanish league’s financial rules so Robert Lewandowski and its other signings can play in the season opener.

Barcelona said Friday that it had agreed to sell 24.5% of its Barca Studios production hub to Orpheus Media in a deal that would earn it $103 million.

Last month Barcelona sold an initial 25% stake in its production hub to Socios.com, a blockchain provider, for another $103 million as well as 25% of its Spanish league television rights for the next 25 years for nearly $689 million.

All told, the heavily indebted Catalan club has mortgaged its future for $895 million in order to sign Lewandowski from Bayern Munich along with other talented newcomers.

Thanks to the money it has made by selling its assets, Barcelona has been able to strengthen its squad by signing Lewandowski, winger Raphinha and defender Jules Kounde for a combined $165 million.

But the Spanish league has strict financial requirements that limit the amount clubs can spend on players' salaries and transfers based on the clubs' financial health. Despite efforts to reduce costs and pay down its debt, Barcelona still holds $1 billion in debt and has seen its salary cap slashed by the league in recent seasons.

So, as of Friday morning, it had not registered Lewandowski, Raphinha, Kounde, free agent arrivals Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen, or Ousmane Dembele and Sergi Roberto, who both signed new contracts recently after their old ones had expired and so are considered new signings by the league.

This new injection of another $103 million should help Barcelona's financial balance that it presents to the league and increase its chances of being able to register all those players.

• Two Real Madrid teammates made the three-man shortlist announced Friday for the UEFA player of the year award for last season, while no Liverpool player was included.

Champions League winner Madrid was represented by Karim Benzema, who scored a competition-best 15 goals, and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who was the standout in its 1-0 win over Liverpool in the final.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who plays with Courtois for Belgium, completed the list after a vote by coaches and selected journalists.

In the award for coaches, Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti is on the shortlist with Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool and Man City’s Pep Guardiola.

The winners will be announced Aug. 25 in Istanbul at the draw for the group stage of this season's Champions League.

UEFA said voting in the women’s awards is ongoing and shortlists should be announced next week.