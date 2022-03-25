Briefly: Watson denies sexual assault allegations

Deshaun Watson maintained his innocence and strongly denied committing any sexual misconduct despite allegations made by 22 women against the Cleveland Browns' new starting quarterback.

Wearing a dark pinstriped suit and orange tie at his introductory news conference on Friday, Watson showed little emotion while saying he's done nothing illegal.

“I've never assaulted or disrespected or harassed a woman in my life,” Watson said, flanked at the dais by Browns general manager Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski. “That's not how I was raised. I've never done these things people are alleging.”

While Watson hasn't been indicted by two grand juries in Texas on criminal charges, he's still facing civil lawsuits. He has no intention of settling the lawsuits and that his only goal “is to clear my name.”

The Browns lured Watson to Cleveland with a record-setting $230 million, fully guaranteed contract, which includes a $1 million base salary in the first season in the event he's suspended by the NFL.

The league has an ongoing investigation into his behavior and whether he violated the personal conduct policy.

Auto racing

Despite a raging fire at a nearby oil depot following an attack, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix maintained business as usual on Friday night. The Formula One race on Sunday was also expected to go ahead.

After Yemen’s Houthis rebels acknowledged they launched attacks on the kingdom, Saudi Arabia state TV said there was a “hostile operation” that targeted the Jiddah oil depot, which erupted in flames during the first practice about seven miles from the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Despite this, the second practice was delayed by just 15 minutes following a meeting between drivers, team principals, F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali, and Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of motorsport governing body FIA.

Race promoter Saudi Motorsport Company said nothing will change with regards to the third practice and qualifying scheduled on Saturday and the race on Sunday.

Baseball

Andrew Miller, a two-time All-Star and dominant postseason reliever who helped negotiate the recent labor deal that ended Major League Baseball's 99-day lockout, has retired at 36.

Miller had a 4.75 ERA in 40 games last season, his third year with St. Louis. The left-hander with a devastating slider played 16 seasons with seven teams and was the MVP of the 2016 AL Championship Series for Cleveland.

Long involved with the players' association, Miller spent recent months on the union's executive subcommittee as it bargained with owners toward a settlement.

