The Colorado Rockies have claimed Dinelson Lamet off waivers, capping a week in which the right-hander was traded by one organization and designated for assignment by another.

Lamet was part of the package the Milwaukee Brewers received Monday in the trade that sent four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. The Brewers announced two days later that they had designated Lamet for assignment.

The Rockies announced Friday they had claimed Lamet and designated right-hander Ashton Goudeau for assignment.

Lamet went 3-1 with a 2.09 ERA and finished fourth in the NL Cy Young Award voting during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, but he has struggled since while dealing with injuries. The 30-year-old Lamet had an 0-1 with a 9.49 ERA in 13 relief appearances for the Padres this season.

Football

Arizona Cardinals running backs coach James Saxon has been charged in Indianapolis with two counts of domestic battery stemming from an alleged incident in May.

One of the counts is a felony that includes domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.

An attorney listed as representing Saxon did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the case Friday.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Saxon has been placed on administrative leave. Kingsbury added that the team knew about Saxon's arrest when it happened in May.

ESPN first reported the arrest.

According to online records, the next step in Saxon's case is on Aug. 25, when an attorney's conference is scheduled.

Hockey

The University of Michigan has cut ties with hockey coach Mel Pearson.

Athletic director Warde Manuel said Friday the decision “has been weighed heavily and for some time.” Pearson's contract expired after last season, and he had been an at-will employee, pending a review of the program.

An investigation, obtained by MLive among others, that was given to the school in May revealed in part that Pearson pressured student-athletes to lie about COVID-19 contact tracing during the 2020-21 season.

The Wolverines did not play in the 2021 NCAA Tournament due to COVID-19 protocols. With a team led by NHL first-round draft picks, they were 31-10-1 last season and lost to Denver in the Frozen Four.

Pearson was 99-64-16 at Michigan over five seasons. He previously coached at Michigan Tech, where he had a 118-92-29 record over six seasons.

The investigation into the Pearson-led program started after former Michigan and NHL goaltender Steve Shields filed a formal complaint in September 2021, when he was a volunteer coach for the Wolverines.

Shields' complaint included concerns that Pearson allowed then-director of hockey operations Rick Bancroft to be employed despite having knowledge of sexual misconduct committed by the late Dr. Robert Anderson at the school. Bancroft retired earlier this summer.

Shields also told the school and investigators that Pearson and Bancroft mistreated women who worked for the program. His complaint also accused Pearson of mistreating student-athletes.

Soccer

Newcastle has given manager Eddie Howe a new long-term contract less than a year after handing him the task of keeping the relegation-threatened club in the Premier League.

The 44-year-old former Bournemouth manager was appointed by Newcastle's new Saudi Arabia-backed owners in November on a deal running until 2024 and guided the team to 11th place last season, 14 points clear of the relegation zone. When he took over, Newcastle had yet to win a league game.

Details of the new contract were not disclosed.

The club invested heavily in the January transfer window and has continued its recruitment drive this offseason as it tries to use its newfound wealth to establish itself closer to the top of the Premier League. However, Howe cautioned that UEFA's financial rules mean the club can't spend indiscriminately on new players.

Tennis

Rafael Nadal withdrew from the upcoming hard-court tournament in Montreal on Friday because of the abdominal injury that caused him to pull out of Wimbledon ahead of the semifinals.

The Spaniard had been 19-0 in Grand Slam matches this year when he decided the injury was too much at Wimbledon. He won the Australian Open and the French Open to increase his major total to a men's record 22 — one more than Novak Djokovic and two more than Roger Federer.

American player Mackenzie McDonald will replace Nadal in the draw.

Djokovic withdrew from the Montreal tournament on Thursday because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and is therefore not allowed to enter Canada.