BRIEFS: Civic Veterans Parade seeks drivers

Civic Veterans Parade seeks drivers

Drivers with convertibles are needed for the Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade presented by Snap-on on Sunday, June 27. Drivers will transport elected officials, pageant winners, float judges, the Kenosha Hometown Hero and other parade honorees.

The parade steps off at 1 p.m., and drivers should to arrive in the parade staging area by 11:30 a.m. Drivers will be finished with duties by 3:30 p.m.

Those who are interested in driving in the parade may contact parade organizer Kris Kochman at: kkochman@kenosha.org or phone: 262-653-4177.

Host family needed for exchange student

Local organizers are in need of a host family for a foreign exchange students who plans to attend local classes in the 2021-22 academic year at Kenosha Unified Schools.

Oskar, 16, from Germany, wanted to be part of the program and come to Kenosha last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic stopped him from coming. He needs a host family for the coming year.

He will pay all expenses, has medical insurance and speaks good English. He enjoys baseball a lot. He also likes movies, soccer, ping pong, swimming, sporting events and biking.

For more information or how to help, contact Carrie Schulz at 414-899-3890 by phone or text, or e-mail schulzcarr@aol.com asap.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0