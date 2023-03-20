School Board candidate forum canceled

KENOSHA -- The Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism and Congregations United to Service Humanity School Board candidate forum, planned for Monday, March 27, has been canceled, organizers said Monday.

Candidate Lamar Madison will be unavailable for the event, so organizers announced the forum will not be held as scheduled.

The Kenosha Unified School Board selection is part of the Tuesday, April 4, spring election.

Anthony awards dinner Friday at UW-Parkside

SOMERS -- The 2023 Susan B. Anthony Women of Influence Awards Dinner will be held on Friday, March 24, at 5 p.m. at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Alfred & De Simone Arena, 4130 Petrifying Springs.

Ardis Mahone-Mosley will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. Mahone-Mosley is the parent/teacher liaison at Lincoln Middle School and a community activist, volunteer and mentor. She and her family established the Mary Lou and Arthur Mahone Fund in 1999, which provides educational opportunities for economically and academically deserving youth, and healthy lifestyle initiatives in communities of color.

Women of Influence Awards will be presented to Jean Moran, founder of Building Our Future, in the category of Business/Government/Nonprofit; Deborah Ford, UW-Parkside chancellor, in the category of Arts/Education; and Brandi Cummings, head of Community Programs & Partnerships for the Kenosha Public Library, in the category of Woman to Watch (for women under 40).

The money raised at the event will be awarded to local nonprofit organizations serving girls and/or women and their families in Kenosha County as well as scholarships for nontraditional-aged female students.

Heather Krome has been selected as the 2023 scholarship winner. She is pursuing a degree in Social Work from Aurora University.