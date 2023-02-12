Memory Cafe set Tuesday

Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center Dementia Care Specialist Susan Johnson and the Alzheimer's Association will hold a Memory Café in Kenosha on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

A Memory Cafe is a place for persons with mild cognitive impairment, early-stage Alzheimer’s, or related dementia, and their care partners to socialize. The group meets in-person at Kenosha libraries on the second Tuesday of each month.

Tuesday's meeting will be at the North side Neighborhood Library, 1500 27th Ave..from 1 to 2 p..

For questions and to register call the Alzheimer's Association at 800-272-3900.

Landlords group to meet

KENOSHA -- The Kenosha Landlords Association will have its membership meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Fireside Restaurant, 2801 30th Ave.

Scott Madura from Titan Securities, located in Chicago, will give a presentation on "DST 1031 Exchanges", an armchair investment for 1031 exchanges. He will provide insight on how a DST 1031's can allow owners to exchange management intensive properties into passive ownership of large, institutional properties.

The meeting is open to all landlords and investors, however there is a a $20 fee for non-members. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. with appetizers and networking. More information about the Kenosha Landlord Association available on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/KenoshaLandlordAssociation.

Guided snowshoe hike planned

BRISTOL -- Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., will hold a "Guided Snowshoe Hike" on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Whether it's the first time, or as an experienced snowshoer, the public is invited to accompany nature center staff on a slow-paced snowshoe hike through the trails of Bristol Woods.

The cost is $5/participant; ages 5 & up. Space is limited, so register by Friday, Feb. 17, online at www.pringlenc.org/events.

Junior Achievement seeks volunteers

Junior Achievement of Wisconsin needs volunteers who can help young people connect the classroom to the real world and prepare for successful financial futures and self-supporting careers. With age-appropriate lessons for every grade level from kindergarten to 12th grade, Junior Achievement volunteers can pick the age, school, and content they want to teach.

The commitment to be a Junior Achievement volunteer can fit any schedule, with classroom opportunities ranging from a single day, a few visits per month, or delivery of five to seven weekly classroom lessons over the course of two months. Another option is for groups of volunteers to share the classroom visits. Junior Achievement provides all volunteers with the classroom lessons, materials, and training.

Volunteers to deliver life lessons to more than 10,000 students in Kenosha, Ozaukee, Racine, Washington, Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties.

For more information on volunteering in those areas, contact Angela Franks at afranks@jawis.org, or go online to Wisconsin.ja.org and click on the Get Involved button.

Area bridge club results lists

Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners are:

Feb. 3 (open): Paul Schroeder – Donald Urquhart, first place; John Winter - Mark Langer, second place; Mary Matthews – Marilyn Wescott, third place.

Feb. 3 (299er): Wayne Hejny – Katie Patzke, first place; Roseanne Worrell – Vic Melby, second place; Rose Christensen – Peter Christensen, third place.

Feb. 6: Mary Matthews – Donald Urquhart, first place; Daniele Langer – Mark Langer, second place; George Urquhart – Janet Urquhart, third place.