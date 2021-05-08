Bright Eyes *Courtesy Post*
**This cat is Courtesy Posted and is not in our direct care. If you are interested in this cat, we... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kenosha police are seeking two men who fled the scene after the vehicle they were riding in struck a home in the 4600 block of Fifth Avenue Su…
A domestic disturbance ended in a suicide Monday night.
TREVOR — Two families, each with two children, are displaced, their homes a total loss after a fire broke out near a fence between the homes Sunday.
After his disorderly conduct arrest while protesting the return to duty of the police officer who shot his nephew, Justin Blake — Jacob Blake’…
They had just finished their takeout dinner Saturday night and were walking past the Duck Creek Kitchen & Bar in the Oneida Casino, when t…
Two separate incidents of gunfire were reported in Kenosha early Wednesday.
An in-house review board met four times to go over evidence before finding Rusten Sheskey did not violate any department policies in the shoot…
- Updated
Lindsay and Greg Capoun grew up on the golf range.
- Updated
Kenosha Unified School District Superintendent Sue Savaglio-Jarvis has announced her plans to retire, the district announced late Monday afternoon.
Kenosha Police are investigating a robbery at a CVS Pharmacy.