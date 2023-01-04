Bristol eighth-grader holds blood drive before Christmas

Eighth-grader Tyler Anderson's first organized blood drive, which took place throughout the day Dec. 16, was fully booked.
The idea to host a blood drive at Bristol School came after the teen learned about the importance of blood donation at a school science expo.
“The American Red Cross came,” Anderson said. “They were talking about why (blood is) needed and the different types of blood.”
Donors came from all over Kenosha County to support the drive and give blood ahead of Christmastime.
"I've always given blood while I can for the past 50 years," said Salem resident Roger Wright.. "I started when I was in the Army."