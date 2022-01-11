Bristol gets $7,500 in grants for trees, pollination projects

BRISTOL — Restoration of an oak savannah in the Village of Bristol will be supported by two grants from American Transmission Co.

The village has been awarded a $2,500 grant from ATC’s Pollinator Habitat Program and a $5,000 grant from ATC’s Community Planting Program.

“With these grants from ATC, we’ll be able to restore an oak savanah in Bristol Bay Park that was there prior to European influence,” said Randy Kerkman, Bristol administrator. “(The village will also) plant pollinators under the ATC lines that go through another oak savanah that is located in Bristol Ridge Passive Park.”

ATC Vegetation Management Manager Michelle Stokes said ATC recognizes trees and vegetation “are among the features that make communities special places for residents and visitors.”

“While we can’t allow trees or tall growing vegetation in our rights of way, ATC’s Community Planting Program enables us to encourage and support communities to plant trees and vegetation that will beautify communities in a way that doesn’t compromise the safety and reliability of the electric transmission system,” Stokes, said.

ATC Environmental Project Manager Johanna Sievewright said the Pollinator Habitat Program promotes vegetation that is both compatible with ATCs vegetation management practices and provides habitat for pollinators, which use the utility corridor as a flight path.

Under the grant program, low-growing vegetation can be planted within a transmission line right-of-way to beautify communities in a way that doesn’t compromise the safety and reliability of the electric transmission system.

Both grant programs provide financial support for planting projects on public property, outside transmission line rights-of-way. Program funds can be used to plant trees and other tall-growing vegetation outside the transmission line rights-of-way.

ATC has awarded nearly 290 communities and organizations with funds totaling nearly $500,000 since 2013.

To qualify for either program, communities must commit that all current and future planting plans and urban forestry activities near high-voltage electric transmission lines will comply with ATC’s maintenance standards.

ATC accepts applications from June 1 through Sept. 30, and award recipients are selected and notified by the end of the year. Awards for both programs range from $100 to $5,000. Additional information and program applications can be found at atc-GrowSmart.com.

