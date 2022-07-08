Bristol Progress Days Kicks off With Crowning of Miss Bristol and Recognition of Citizens of the Year

Smiles, laughs, and a strong sense of community were present at the 53rd annual Bristol Progress Days Banquet this past Friday, held at the Parkway Chateau, as the new Miss Bristol, Priya Kurszewski, was crowned and the 2022 Outstanding Citizens were recognized.

The awards began with the recognition of this year’s 2022 Outstanding Citizen, Cathy Beach, who was nominated by a friend. “This person is genuine, humble, and kind,” Said the friend who had nominated Cathy, “Although she may be uncomfortable with this recognition, I’m sure she’d welcome it as an opportunity to give God the glory.” Beach has lived in Bristol for 15 years, and serves as a Deacon at Crossway Community Church. She has used her gift of sewing to provide quilts to multiple charity organizations, and donated thousands of hand sewn masks to hospitals and first responders during the pandemic.

Although Beach was unable to attend the banquet Friday night, attendees were thrilled to hear her name announced, cheering as her accomplishments were recognized. Beach was later given her award and sash at the Bristol Progress Days Celebration on Saturday.

After the announcement of the 2022 Outstanding Citizen, this year’s Junior Outstanding Citizens, Haley Aiken and Gavin Stewart, were recognized and presented with trophies. Both Outstanding Junior Citizens were nominated for their achievements at school and within their communities. Gavin Stewart was recognized for his creative, helpful spirit. “You can always count on him to be the leader of the pack,” said those who nominated Stewart.

Haley Aiken was recognized for her compassionate heart and love for school. “She is an amazing big sister, helping her special needs sister by assisting with therapies and playing with her,” said those who nominated Aiken, “She absolutely loves school and is a straight A student.”

The excitement of the night was concluded with the crowning of this year’s Miss Bristol, 17 year old Priya Kurszewski, who was shocked and honored to be presented the title. “I really didn’t expect this, I just heard about Miss Bristol for the first time this year,” said Kurszewski, “We have such an incredible batch of contestants here that did such an amazing job.”

During the contestant questioning portion of the event, Kurszewski shared her passion for mental health awareness and healthcare. “Mental health is a subject that hasn’t really been talked about much,” said Kurszewski, “We need to make sure we are checking up on the mental health of everyone that we can.” Kurszewski plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Parkside this fall in hopes to one day be a therapist.

Kurszewski’s goal as Miss Bristol is to go to Bristol Elementary School and spread the importance of mental health awareness. “I’m really looking forward to going back to the school I once attended and talking to the students about things I am really passionate about,” said Kurszewski. Kurszewski was chosen for her volunteering efforts, outstanding academic performance, and impressive community involvement.

Four contestants competed for the title of Miss Bristol this year. The other winners included:

Third Runner Up: Janae Bayles, 17, who will be a senior at Westosha Central High School this year and hopes to become an EMT and firefighter.

Second Runner Up and Miss Congeniality: Amanda Gorsuch, 19, who will be a sophomore at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and has been on the Dean’s List every semester she has attended.

First Runner Up: Shannon Wiebers, 16, who will be a junior at Westosha Central High School and hopes to become an emergency veterinary nurse.